NASH and Colorado State University System Launch Talent Readiness–Colorado

A Colorado-based pilot designed to prove and scale a new system-led model for workforce development across the country

Thanks to CSU, we have the opportunity, and the responsibility, to take what works and expand it to systems and states across the nation.” — Nancy L. Zimpher, President of NASH

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Higher Education Systems ( NASH ), in partnership with the Colorado State University System ( CSU ), today announced Talent Readiness–Colorado, a statewide workforce initiative designed to meet Colorado’s most urgent labor needs. The initiative creates short, employer‑aligned training pathways into high‑demand jobs across the state, with the goal of expanding similar programs nationwide.Talent Readiness–Colorado leverages CSU’s extensive footprint and NASH’s systems‑level expertise to build training that responds to what Colorado employers say they need most: reliable skills pathways for homegrown talent.Local employers and economic development leaders will serve on region-specific Steering Committees to identify real‑time labor needs, define hire‑ready competencies, and surface skills gaps. CSU then translates those inputs into short, high‑impact badges that include one durable‑skills course, one technical‑skills course, and a compensated workplace learning experience.“NASH, with the valuable support and leadership from CSU, is building a model rooted in community, grounded in data, and designed for systemness”, said Nancy L. Zimpher, President of NASH. “Thanks to CSU, we have the opportunity, and the responsibility, to take what works and expand it to systems and states across the nation.”A signature feature of the initiative is its statewide network of community‑based organizations (CBOs). Each learner will be paired one‑to‑one with a local CBO that provides personalized navigation, in-classroom learning support, wraparound services, and coaching from enrollment through employment.This approach recognizes that learner support is essential. Trusted, community‑rooted organizations can help learners persist through the challenges that too often derail working adults, including transportation, childcare, and navigating new training environments.“Our communities know what opportunity looks like—and what blocks it,” said Tony Frank, Chancellor, CSU System. “By listening closely to employers and partnering with trusted local organizations, we can create training that helps adults move directly into the careers Colorado urgently needs.”Across the country, public higher education systems are rethinking how to better connect working learners to clear, in-community pathways into high-quality jobs. As CSU leads implementation in Colorado, NASH is simultaneously advancing Talent Readiness–New England, a multi-state framework designed to align seven public systems from Maine to Connecticut toward shared regional labor needs.By documenting these distinct models—from Colorado’s community-based support network to New England’s regional labor coordination—NASH is building the infrastructure to capture what works and translate those insights for systems nationwide. By bringing together employer-driven design, community-based learner support, and cross-sector collaboration, NASH and its partner systems are building models designed for scale. As momentum grows, NASH will leverage its national network, convening power, and workforce expertise to assist systems in adapting these approaches.“This is what today’s workforce development looks like,” added Colleen Thouez, Vice President for Workforce Development at NASH. “Employer‑defined pathways backed by trusted community support. We’re proud to help expand a model that grows opportunity for learners and strengthens Colorado’s economy.”About NASHFounded in 1979, the National Association of Higher Education Systems (NASH) works to advance the role of multi-campus systems and the concept of systemness to create a more vibrant and sustainable higher education sector. NASH represents the 110 public higher education systems in the U.S., which include more than 1,450 institutions and serve 16.2 million students nationwide. Learn more at www.nash.edu About the CSU SystemThe Colorado State University System embodies excellence, efficiency, and access in higher education, leveraging the strengths of three diverse campuses to serve its students, Colorado, and the world. With seven Agricultural Experiment Stations, 19 Colorado State Forest Service district and field offices, two engagement centers, and Extension offices in almost every county, the CSU System provides services to 64 counties — every corner of Colorado. Learn more at www.colostate.edu

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