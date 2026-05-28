Free Skilled Trades Platforms Target America’s 2.1M Worker Gap, Including Healthcare Careers

America faces a shortage of skilled trade workers, $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, and new Pell Grants starting July 1st, which most people don't know about

For the first time, students can take a career quiz, compare college debt to trades earnings, and find a certified program — all free, all in one place. Parents have their own section too, all free!” — Charles Switzer - Founder

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America is facing a skilled workforce crisis, rising student debt, and a major shift in federal education funding. Two new free national platforms, YouthSkilledTrades.com and AdultSkilledTrades.com , have launched to help students, parents, adult career changers, veterans, schools, workforce boards, unions, and employers connect to skilled trade careers and training opportunities in one place.The launch comes as the United States faces an estimated shortage of 2.1 million skilled trade workers by 2030, with potential economic losses projected to reach $1 trillion annually if the gap is not addressed. It also comes ahead of the July 1, 2026, launch of Workforce Pell Grants, which are expected to expand Pell eligibility to qualifying short-term workforce programs of 150 to 599 clock hours that run at least 8 weeks but less than 15 weeks. The maximum Federal Pell Grant for the 2026 to 2027 award year is $7,395.“For the first time, a student can take a career quiz, compare college debt to skilled trades earnings, explore whether a program may qualify for new workforce funding, and find a training option near them, all free and all in one place,” said Charles Switzer, Founder of YouthSkilledTrades.com and AdultSkilledTrades.com. “Parents also have a dedicated section so they can sit down with their child, review the facts, and make a better-informed decision together.”The platforms were built to address a simple problem: students and adults are often told that skilled trades offer strong careers, but they are rarely given one easy place to compare options, understand funding, review real wage data, and find programs.Both sites are free to use and register, and require no login unless the user wishes to keep education and career matches and have new opportunities sent to them automatically. That is always free for students, parents, or job seekers.Key tools and resources include:Find Your Trade QuizA short career quiz that helps users identify skilled trade paths that may fit their interests, including healthcare trades, construction, technical, mechanical, and service-related careers.College vs. Trades Debt CalculatorA practical comparison tool that shows how student loan debt, lost wages, apprenticeship income, and early-career earnings can affect long-term financial outcomes.A free tool designed to help schools, colleges, and training providers begin assessing whether short-term programs may align with new Workforce Pell Grant eligibility requirements.Salary Gap CalculatorA wage comparison tool using state-adjusted data to help users understand the potential income impact of different career choices over time.Resources for ParentsA dedicated parent section explaining skilled trades, funding options, apprenticeships, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act resources, Pell Grants, school selection, and career planning.The platforms also include a growing directory of 905 skilled trades institutions, job and apprenticeship listings, scholarship resources, career videos, wage data across all 50 states, healthcare trades information, and guidance for adult learners, veterans, and dislocated workers.“Workforce boards have funding and programs. Schools have training. Employers need talent. Students and adults need direction,” Switzer said. “These platforms were built to connect those pieces and make the skilled trades easier to understand, easier to find, and easier to pursue.”Free and paid listings are available for colleges, universities, trade schools, workforce boards, unions, apprenticeship sponsors, employers, and nonprofit organizations. Paid listing plans start at $49 per month.Both platforms are live now at YouthSkilledTrades.com and AdultSkilledTrades.com.About YouthSkilledTrades.com and AdultSkilledTrades.comYouthSkilledTrades.com helps students, parents, schools, and employers explore skilled trades careers, training, funding, and job pathways. AdultSkilledTrades.com serves adult career changers, veterans, and dislocated workers with tools for career exploration, WIOA funding navigation, GI Bill program search, apprenticeship discovery, and training connections.Media ContactCharles Switzerinfo@adultskilledtrades.com704-981-0474YouthSkilledTrades.comAdultSkilledTrades.com

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