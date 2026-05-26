HonorHealth unveils major campus enhancements at Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Riana Kielly, administrator, HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center HonorHealth Heart Care Center street view HonorHealth Heart Care Center entry HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center parking garage HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center parking garage 2

HonorHealth unveils major Scottsdale Shea campus upgrades including new heart care services, expanded specialty care and improved patient access.

Every part of these projects was thoughtfully planned to better serve our patients, visitors and community to support our mission to provide exceptional care at every stage of the patient experience.” — Riana Kielly

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley-based nonprofit healthcare system serving more than five million people across the greater Phoenix area, is marking a series of significant enhancements at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center aimed at improving access, expanding specialty services and elevating the patient and visitor experience.Recent additions include the opening of a new 400-space patient and visitor parking garage and the launch of the HonorHealth Heart Care Center . Additional expansion projects across the campus will further strengthen gastroenterology, women’s and infants services and other specialty care programs.These investments are part of HonorHealth’s ongoing commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centered care while creating a more seamless and supportive experience for patients and families.“Every aspect of these projects was thoughtfully planned to better serve our patients, visitors and community,” said Riana Kielly, administrator of HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center. “From improved campus access and easier navigation to expanded specialty care and advanced treatment capabilities, these enhancements support our mission to provide exceptional care at every stage of the patient experience.”The new four-story parking garage was designed to improve access and navigation throughout the growing medical campus. In addition to expanded parking capacity, the project includes pedestrian-friendly walkways and a community plaza with outdoor seating to create a more welcoming environment for patients and visitors.To streamline arrival and access, the hospital’s main entrance has relocated to the South Brady entrance, offering more direct connectivity from the new garage. HonorHealth has also expanded complimentary valet and shuttle services throughout the campus to help patients and visitors move more easily between facilities.These projects are part of a larger campus modernization initiative underway at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center to support the healthcare needs of Arizona’s growing population. All hospital services, including the Emergency Department, remain fully operational as additional improvements continue through 2026.The new HonorHealth Heart Care Center brings together advanced technology, specialized treatment spaces and coordinated care teams in a centralized destination for cardiovascular care. Designed to support patients with a wide range of heart and vascular conditions, the center enhances access to comprehensive cardiac services in one location.First announced in 2023 as part of a multi-phase expansion effort, the approximately $60 million project includes expanded patient care areas, an outpatient ambulatory surgery facility, advanced cardiovascular treatment capabilities and a new cardiovascular intensive care unit for patients requiring highly specialized cardiac care.Additional campus developments include the HonorHealth Center for Advanced Interventional Endoscopy and the Women’s and Infants expansion project, further expanding access to specialized care for patients across the region.These investments build on HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center’s longstanding reputation for clinical excellence and reinforce HonorHealth’s commitment to delivering collaborative, compassionate care that helps patients improve and maintain their health.Patients and visitors can access parking updates, campus maps and construction information at HonorHealth Shea Construction Updates.Patients and visitors can find parking updates, campus maps and construction information at HonorHealth Shea Construction Updates.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,300 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

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