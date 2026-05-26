Eight Morris & Dewett Attorneys Named to SB Magazine's 2026 Top Attorneys Directory

Partners, Trey Morris and Justin Dewett, were recently recognized as SB Magazine's Top Attorneys at Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers in Louisiana.

It is a peer-driven recognition from lawyers who practice in these courts every day.” — Trey Morris

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SB Magazine ’s 2026 Top Attorneys directory for Shreveport-Bossier includes eight attorneys from Morris & Dewett: partners Trey Morris and Justin C. Dewett, along with Elizabeth Hancock, Lane Robinson, Austin Townsend, Brian Trainor, Josh Powell, and Meghan Nolen.The firm reports more than $1 billion recovered for clients across Louisiana, Texas, and the Gulf South, including 114 cases over $1 million, 298 cases over $500,000, and 571 cases over $100,000.SB Magazine publishes its Top Attorneys directory annually for the Shreveport-Bossier City area and compiles the list from peer recommendations submitted by local attorneys through mail and online ballots, per the magazine’s published 2023 directory. Trey Morris has appeared in the directory each year since 2006, according to written confirmation provided to the firm.The firm’s public case record includes a $409,122,013 verdict in Grantham v. Stuart Petroleum, et al., listed by TopVerdict among the Top 20 Verdicts in the United States in 2023, and a $17,250,000 result obtained by Justin C. Dewett in Kenneth Chambers v. Brock Holdings III, LLC and Michael Arellano, listed by TopVerdict among the Top 10 Motor Vehicle Accident Settlements in Texas for 2024. Morris & Dewett also reports 22 TopVerdict-listed cases with recoveries over $1 million.Across its Louisiana offices, Morris & Dewett reports more than 2,700 five-star Google reviews and a 5.0 average rating. More than half of the firm’s new cases come from referrals by other attorneys, and approximately a quarter come from former clients.Trey Morris and Justin C. Dewett were both born and raised in Northwest Louisiana and have practiced in Caddo Parish, Bossier Parish, and surrounding courts throughout their careers. The firm prepares every case for trial, advances all litigation expenses on behalf of clients, and handles wrongful death, 18-wheeler and commercial vehicle collisions, workplace and industrial accidents, catastrophic injuries, and other complex personal injury matters.“Eight of our attorneys are in SB Magazine’s 2026 Top Attorneys directory, and I have appeared in the directory each year since 2006,” said Trey Morris, partner at Morris & Dewett. “It is a peer-driven recognition from lawyers who practice in these courts every day.”“Morris & Dewett has tried personal injury cases in Shreveport since 2001 and has recovered more than $1 billion for clients,” said Justin C. Dewett, partner at Morris & Dewett. “The 2026 SB Magazine recognition reflects our trial work, our client outcomes, and the trust we’ve built with referring attorneys.”About Morris & DewettMorris & Dewett is a personal injury trial firm founded in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 2001. The firm represents clients in Louisiana, Texas, and the Gulf South in matters involving motor vehicle collisions, 18-wheeler and commercial vehicle crashes, wrongful death, workplace and industrial accidents, catastrophic injuries, and other complex personal injury litigation. Headquartered at 509 Milam Street in downtown Shreveport, Morris & Dewett operates five Louisiana offices from Shreveport to Lake Charles. Learn more atmorrisdewett.com.About SB Magazine Top AttorneysSB Magazine annually publishes its Top Attorneys feature for the Shreveport-Bossier City area. SB Magazine has described the feature as a resource for readers seeking attorneys for particular legal issues. According to its published 2023 directory, the list is compiled from peer recommendations submitted by local attorneys through mail and online ballots. Directory hub: sbmag.net/top-attorneysDisclaimer: SB Magazine Top Attorneys is an editorial recognition feature and not a certification of legal specialization. TopVerdict publishes annual verdict and settlement lists under its own methodology. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. [LSBA Lawyer Advertising Filing Number: LA-26-20529] Trey Morris, Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers , Shreveport, Louisiana.

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