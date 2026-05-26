Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash on Sandbox Road in Harrington

Date Posted: Tuesday, May 26th, 2026

The Delaware State Police has identified 34-year-old Leondre Boone of Lincoln, Delaware, as the man who died in the fatal crash on Sandbox Road in Harrington on Saturday evening.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling (302) 698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.