GolfCourseHome.com Adds Eight Lakewood Ranch-Area Golf Communities to Its Florida Featured Communities Line-Up

GolfCourseHome.com Aerial view of Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club, Sarasota, FL Aerial view of the River Strand Golf & Country Club, FL, golf course designed by Arthur Hills.

Visitors to GolfCourseHome.com looking to buy a second home or retirement residence in the Sarasota-Bradenton area now have multiple options to investigate.

For the first time on GolfCourseHome.com, home buyers now have the wide variety of Lakewood Ranch-area communities to investigate and compare.” — David Lott, Founder/Publisher

VINEYARD HAVEN, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GolfCourseHome.com , the leading consumer website for buyers looking to buy a primary home, second home or retirement residence within a world-class, golf course community, announces the addition of eight, top-flight golf course communities to its Florida line-up of Featured Communities.Headed by the renowned Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club, this major addition immediately gives buyers looking in the Sarasota-Bradenton-Lakewood Ranch area multiple options for golf course and water view homes over a wide range of price points.The eight Florida communities are:> Lakewood Ranch Country Club East, Bradenton> Esplanade Golf & CC, Bradenton> Lakewood National Golf Club, Bradenton> River Strand Golf & CC, Bradenton> Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch> Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour Golf Club, BradentonThe communities feature championship layouts designed by golf’s premier golf course architects, including Arnold Palmer, Arthur Hills, Ted McAnlis and Rick Robbins, and provide all the amenities of the country club lifestyle—clubhouse, dining, tennis/pickleball, swimming pools, fitness centers and much more.A Busy Three MonthsThe addition of this new cohort of communities caps a busy three months of activity. In March, the Golf Course Home team showcased their platform at the Northeast Golf Show held in Foxboro, Massachusetts, engaging with prospective buyers and distributing information about the communities on exhibit.Then in April, GolfCourseHome.com unveiled a revolutionary new search tool—COMPARE. This innovative feature streamlines the home buying process for golf home buyers by enabling users to compare and inquire about up to three communities simultaneously. Instead of hopping between various community pages to gather information, users can now submit one inquiry to three different communities with a single form.About GolfCourseHome.comGolfCourseHome.com is the internet’s leading source of information about golf and water view, master-planned communities. Founded by former Golf Digest writer David Lott in 1995 as a pre-printed insert in INC. Magazine, Golf Course Home migrated to the web in 1999, becoming an instant leader in the generation of real estate sales leads via the internet.WaterViewHome.net was founded two years later for water-view, master-planned communities, creating the Golf Course Home Network. Now in its 31st year, the Golf Course Home Network, features more than 70 world-class communities in 15 states from New England and the East Coast to Florida, Texas, Arizona and Idaho.

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