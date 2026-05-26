Governor Shapiro Announces New Main Street Matters Awards, Invests Over $17 Million in 56 Projects to Continue Creating Vibrant Communities Across Pennsylvania

Since Governor Shapiro created the Main Street Matters program in FY2024, more than $34 million has been awarded to 137 projects across the Commonwealth.

Investing in Main Streets across the Commonwealth is vital to the success of every community and the Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring businesses have the support they need to thrive.

Governor Shapiro is calling for another $20 million for the continued support of the Main Street Matters program in his 2026-2027 budget proposal.

West Reading, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger visited small businesses in Berks County to announce that the Shapiro Administration is investing $17.2 million in 56 community projects across Pennsylvania through the Main Street Matters program. These grants will help revitalize downtowns, support small businesses, and strengthen local economies.

In its latest round of funding, Main Street Matters received more than 220 applications requesting more than $68 million ― underscoring the continued need for strategic investments in Pennsylvania’s Main Streets. Since taking office, the Governor has secured $40 million for Main Street Matters and sustains $20 million in funding to support the program in his 2026-27 proposed budget.

“Every community in Pennsylvania, whether rural, suburban, or urban, relies on a strong Main Street to support local businesses, create jobs, and bring people together,” said Governor Shapiro. “Main Streets are the beating heart of our communities and that’s why my Administration makes their success our priority. By investing in our Main Streets, we’re boosting our economy and ensuring our communities continue to thrive well into the future.”

Main Street Matters, administered by DCED, is a key part of the Shapiro Administration’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

“Governor Shapiro created the Main Street Matters program because healthy main streets are essential to strong communities,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This funding helps downtowns and commercial corridors across Pennsylvania grow and reach their full potential as centers of economic activity. The Shapiro Administration is committed to making needed investments like these that strengthen communities, support businesses, and further grow local economies.”

Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger made today’s announcement after a walking tour in West Reading to highlight a $60,000 grant award the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation will use to make façade improvements along Penn Avenue. Throughout the tour, the Governor stopped at Simply Bold Cafe, Holistic Skate Shop, Symbiote Collectibles, and the West Reading Motor Club — small businesses that will benefit from the Foundation’s grant.

“Main Streets are not just economic engines, they are places where people feel connected, they are places where communities build identity, pride, and possibility,” said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag. “Today, we’re talking about the people, the business owners trying to grow, the workers earning a paycheck, the family deciding where to spend their weekend, and the young person seeing possibility in their own hometown. We’re grateful to receive the help and support that we’re getting from the Governor’s office.”

“This Main Street Matters façade grant will help us continue to grow, help various property owners put much-needed improvements into their properties, and preserve their historic and architectural value, while continuing to improve the overall look of our downtown,” said Nick Price, Main Street Executive Director of the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation. “And when I say it takes a village, it truly does. But that’s what community and economic development is about — everybody working together toward one common goal and I’m grateful for the support of the Governor and our local leaders.”

“Main Streets are places for the community to gather and to give back to them can make a real difference,” said JD Turner, Owner of Holistic Skate Shop. “Everybody in this room is here to build a better Berks, and small businesses help do that.”

Investing in Pennsylvania’s Main Streets and Businesses

Through the Main Street Matters initiative, the Shapiro Administration is investing over $17.2 million to revitalize downtown areas, help businesses grow, and improve community infrastructure.

A full list of the Main Street Matters funded projects is available, including these highlights:

Allegheny County

$1,000,000 to the Hill Community Development Corporation to renovate a portion of the historic New Granada Building located in the Hill District in Pittsburgh. The Hill Community Development Corporation proposes to develop a cafe, kitchen, theater, and lounge space on the first floor of the New Granada Building.

Centre County

$80,000 to the Downtown State College Improvement District for the implementation of a facade improvement program. The facade program will focus on exterior enhancements that will help modernize and stabilize aging commercial properties.

Erie County

$850,000 to the Erie Downtown Development Corporation to construct the Flagship City Commons small business incubator in Erie. The Erie Downtown Development Corporation will restore the Flagship City Commons on North Park Row, a block of older, under-utilized buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places, into 40,000 square feet of affordable retail and office space.

Lackawanna County

$273,758 to Dickson City Borough to renovate the Dickson City Delaware & Hudson Railway Station and its surrounding grounds. The project will rehabilitate the railway station into a community hub by restoring the roofing, siding, windows, doors, paint, and lighting.

Northampton County

$1,000,000 to Bethlehem City for the Gateway on 4th mixed-use project located in the Southside neighborhood. The City, through developer Pennrose, LLC, proposes to construct the first phase of a two-phase development project which will replace 1.54 acres of underutilized, blighted land with a mixed-income housing and commercial space with a total of 120 housing units.

Philadelphia County

$1,000,000 to Xiente for phase two of the Mi Casa rehabilitation project in the Norris Square Neighborhood of Philadelphia. The project will create affordable housing for families, creating 20 units of one-, two-, and four-bedroom apartments. All units are covered by subsidies from the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which guarantees that no tenant pays more than 30 percent of their income.

“West Reading is a jewel within our greater community and Penn Avenue is a hub of small businesses and economic activity — and it didn’t happen overnight,” said Senator Judith Schwank, PA’s 11th Senatorial District. “We want to compete and create destinations so that people want to visit, and these are the steps we need to take to do it. I am truly proud to support this program and I know that both the Governor and my colleagues in the legislature are too.”

“As a small business owner myself, I’m so glad Governor Shapiro and DCED recognize the best way to grow our community and our economy is by investing in Main Street, not Wall Street,” said Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, PA’s 129th House District. “This funding is going to make a real difference and create more good-paying jobs in West Reading.”

Strategic investments like these are vital to the success of Pennsylvania’s communities ― rural, urban, and suburban alike ― and the Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring that businesses have the support they need to thrive. Governor Shapiro’s 2026–27 proposed budget sustains $20 million in funding for the Main Street Matters program, recognizing small businesses and commercial corridors as the backbone of communities across the Commonwealth.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s businesses and Main Streets in the Governor’s 2026-27 budget proposal at discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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