Atheer and Inspectron Partner to Revolutionize Remote Service and Inspection Workflows

Atheer Partners with Inspectron

Integrated solution fuses advanced borescope technology with AI-powered work execution tools to improve diagnostics and technician productivity

Atheer and Inspectron are creating a new standard for connected inspections and service execution” — Swaroop Kolli, Chief Product Officer at Atheer

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atheer, a leader in AI-powered work execution software, and Inspectron, an innovator in advanced borescope and visual inspection technologies, today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform remote technician service calls, inspections, and warranty workflows across automotive, industrial, and field service industries.

The partnership integrates Inspectron’s WiTorch™ and WiScope™ inspection solutions directly with the Atheer Work Execution Platform, allowing technicians to stay fully within their workflow while inspecting, documenting, and collaborating remotely in real time.

“Atheer and Inspectron are creating a new standard for connected inspections and service execution,” said Swaroop Kolli, Chief Product Officer at Atheer. “Together, we’re enabling organizations to standardize inspections, improve collaboration, and create evidence-backed workflows that improve operational performance and warranty outcomes.”

By eliminating manual processes such as taking separate photos, sending email attachments, or creating lengthy reports outside the workflow, the integrated solution reduces inefficiencies, minimizes inaccuracies, and lowers service call costs.

“Atheer transforms inspections into structured, guided, and verifiable workflows,” states Gaetan Woitrin, CEO, Inspectron. “The combination of Inspectron’s advanced imaging technologies with Atheer helps businesses improve service quality, accelerate diagnostics, and reduce operational variability at scale.”

Volkswagen is among the first organizations to deploy the combined platform, leveraging the technologies to modernize warranty inspection processes and eliminate inefficient legacy workflows.

“The collaboration with Atheer has helped us revolutionise how we move forward the complex technical support we offer with our network partners, states David Waples, Escalations and Technical Service Centre Manager, Volkswagen Group UK. “Inspectron is the next step in that journey and integration into wearables allows us to have our eyes and ears in the workshops in real time giving targeted advice.”

The combined solution enables technicians worldwide to inspect, diagnose, and maintain vehicles, engines, equipment, inventory, and service agreements more efficiently through real-time remote collaboration and AI-driven execution.

Using Atheer AirSessionTM, technicians can launch live remote assistance sessions directly from Inspectron devices, allowing remote specialists, master mechanics, and engineers to view live borescope feeds and provide guidance instantly. Experts can overlay annotations directly onto live images to draw, highlight defects, or pinpoint inspection areas in real time.

The integrated solution supports:

● Hands-free image and video capture using voice commands

● Real-time access to repair manuals, TSBs, and inspection records

● Structured digital reporting tied to assets and workflows

● Session recording for training, compliance, and warranty validation

● Enterprise integration and asset-level traceability

The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to redefining how remote work is executed across the modern service economy — bringing together AI-driven execution, advanced visual inspection, and remote expert collaboration into one seamless operational platform. The companies also see significant future opportunities across manufacturing, industrial equipment maintenance, utilities, HVAC, aerospace, pipeline inspection, and drain and infrastructure management.

For more information, visit: www.atheerair.com and www.inspectrontools.com.

About Atheer

Atheer is a leading provider of AI-powered work execution software, trusted by F500 enterprises to close the execution gap by delivering operational intelligence at the human edge. Atheer uniquely enables frontline teams to perform inspections, maintenance, quality assurance, and field service workflows by delivering the right information, to the right persona, at the right time, on any device - online or offline.

About Inspectron

Inspectron develops advanced visual inspection technologies, including rugged borescopes, videoscopes, and HD imaging tools designed to provide technicians with superior visibility into vehicles, engines, industrial equipment, pipelines, and critical infrastructure. Inspectron solutions are trusted by professionals worldwide for diagnostics, maintenance, and inspection operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.