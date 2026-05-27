Televero Behavioral Health Reports Above-Market Compensation Across All Clinical Roles

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New benchmarking data shows Televero Behavioral Health is outpacing competitors on clinical compensation

When providers stay, patients get better. That is not a complicated idea. It is just not how most of the industry is built.” — Ray Wolf, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Televero Behavioral Health has released findings from a compensation benchmarking analysis comparing its clinical compensation against publicly available market data from Salary.com, ZipRecruiter, and Indeed. The findings reflect a straightforward premise that has guided Televero since its founding: clinicians who are paid fairly, paid predictably, and supported with full benefits stay longer, and patients get better care as a result.

Across every core clinical role, Televero’s total compensation sits between the 80th and 90th percentile of the behavioral health market in both Texas and Washington.

"We did not set out to compete with telehealth platforms on their terms," said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health. "We set out to build something different, a real behavioral health practice where clinicians have stability, predictability, and a care team around them. The compensation reflects that."

A Category That Did Not Exist Before

Televero Behavioral Health occupies a position in the market with no direct precedent. It is not a telehealth platform connecting patients to independent contractors. It is not a traditional clinic limited by geography or an insurance company owned practice. Televero calls this model the Televero System of Care: a physician-led practice delivering coordinated team-based care online, with the clinical structure of an in-person practice and the reach of a digital platform.

That distinction matters for providers. Most telehealth platforms operate on a version of a revenue share model, paying clinicians based on reimbursements that fluctuate by session, by plan, and by volume. A clinician's income on those platforms is, by design, variable. Televero offers something those platforms structurally cannot provide: a predictable hourly or salaried compensation model that does not move with plan types, denials, or prior authorizations.

"Clinicians deserve to know what they are going to earn," said Wolf. "When a provider is focused on income uncertainty, that is energy that belongs with the patient."

What the Data Shows

Televero's benchmarking analysis, drawn from public compensation data, shows the following positioning by role.

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (PMHNPs) at Televero earn $85 to $90 per hour on a 1099 basis, or $130,000 to $145,000 annually on salary (without benefits factored in). The Texas market average sits at approximately $62 per hour and $129,000 annually, placing Televero between the 65th and 85th percentile.

Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSWs) and Licensed Professional Counselors (LPCs) earn $50 to $60 per hour or $80,000 to $90,000 annually (without benefits factored in), placing Televero above the 75th percentile compared to Texas median ranges of $60,000 to $74,000.

Beyond the Paycheck

Base compensation is only part of the picture. Televero providers receive a full practice infrastructure that most clinicians in private practice or on contractor platforms have to build, manage, or go without entirely.

Malpractice coverage is included. Credentialing and state paneling are handled by Televero's operations team. Billing, insurance claims, and revenue cycle management are managed internally, so providers are never chasing reimbursements or navigating payer disputes on their own. Marketing and patient acquisition are handled at the practice level, meaning clinicians receive a consistent, tailored patient caseload.

Providers also practice within physician-led care teams, called PODs, that include direct access to medical directors, structured peer case review, and ongoing continuing education. For clinicians who have experienced the professional isolation common in private practice or gig-based telehealth platforms, that structure represents real value that does not appear in an hourly rate.

When total compensation is calculated, including base pay, malpractice coverage, operational infrastructure, and clinical support, Televero's positioning rises to the 80th to 90th percentile across clinical roles.

Televero's approach to benefits mirrors its approach to care: start strong and keep improving. The company expands its benefits package as resources allow, with vision and dental coverage being added for employees this year.

Why Provider Compensation Is a Patient Care Issue

Clinician turnover is one of the most disruptive forces in behavioral health. A 2026 analysis published by Seven Hills Foundation found that behavioral health organizations face a 40% annual turnover rate, driven in large part by compensation that lags behind other healthcare sectors. Research published in Administration and Policy in Mental Health further confirms that financial strain predicts therapist turnover, with financially strained therapists 1.3 times more likely to leave their agency within a year.

Televero's turnover rate sits below 2%.

That gap is not accidental. It reflects a compensation model designed, in part, to remove the financial conditions that drive clinicians to leave. The results show up in patient outcomes. Televero reports 97% patient satisfaction* and 85% of patients show improvement by the first follow-up**, outcomes the company attributes in part to the stability of its clinical teams.

"When providers stay, patients get better," said Wolf. "That is not a complicated idea. It is just not how most of the industry is built."

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a leading telehealth provider of mental health care, ranked #54 on the Inc. 5000 with 4,962% three-year growth. Now active in 37 states and continuing to expand, Televero delivers accessible, high-quality behavioral health care across the United States, accepting all insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare. Clinical excellence, data-driven outcomes, and compassionate service are at the center of everything the practice does.

*Based on patient satisfaction surveys

**Based on validated patient-reported outcome measures (PHQ-9, GAD-7) comparing intake to first follow-up scores.

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