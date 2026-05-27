SOMAÍ Signs Exclusive UK Agreement to Launch Globally Recognized Cannabis Brands

Partnership with IPS Pharma and Integro Clinics will support the phased launch of differentiated cannabinoid products into the UK medical market

LISBON, PORTUGAL, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines, today announced the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement with IPS Pharma, a premier importer, distributor, and pharmacy, and Integro Clinics, a UK-based online medical clinic specialising in expert consultations for medical cannabis treatment, to introduce a portfolio of internationally recognized cannabis brands into the United Kingdom medical cannabis market.The collaboration brings together SOMAÍ’s EU-GMP manufacturing and global brand partnerships with IPS Pharma’s pharmaceutical distribution infrastructure and Integro Clinics’ established patient access platform, creating an integrated pathway for the introduction of differentiated cannabinoid-based products into the UK.The agreement covers the future launch of three globally recognized cannabis brands into the UK medical market in the coming months, representing a significant expansion of differentiated cannabinoid product offerings available to UK healthcare professionals and patients. Together, the brands bring internationally established genetics, advanced inhalation technologies, and some of the most recognizable names in the global cannabis industry, introducing entirely new product categories and patient experiences into the regulated UK medical sector.Expanding Access to Differentiated Cannabis BrandsThe UK continues to emerge as one of Europe’s most important medical cannabis markets, with increasing demand for compliant, high-quality cannabinoid products supported by reliable supply chains and patient-focused clinical infrastructure.Through this partnership, SOMAÍ, IPS Pharma, and Integro Clinics aim to expand access to differentiated formulations and delivery formats while maintaining pharmaceutical-grade standards throughout manufacturing, distribution, and patient access pathways.Building the Next Phase of UK Medical CannabisThe agreement reflects a broader shift within the medical cannabis industry toward stronger collaboration between manufacturers, distributors, and clinical providers to improve product access and patient experience.“The UK market is continuing to mature rapidly, and new patient demographics are increasingly looking for differentiated products backed by advanced pharmaceutical-grade producers,” said Michael Sassano, Founder and Interim CEO of SOMAÍ. “This partnership creates a strong foundation for introducing some of the industry’s most recognized international brands with unique genetic portfolios into the UK medical market.”“At IPS Pharma and Integro Clinics, our focus has always been on improving patient access to safe, compliant, and high-quality cannabinoid medicines,” said Ashok Patel, Founder and Chairman of IPS Pharma. “Working together with SOMAÍ allows us to support the introduction of globally recognized brands through a structured and patient-focused approach.”The partnership reflects SOMAÍ’s continued strategy of building a global platform for cannabinoid-based medicines by connecting leading international brands with regulated medical markets through EU-GMP manufacturing, strategic distribution partnerships, and clinical access networks.About SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract and flower portfolio.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of the few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.About IPS PharmaIPS Pharma is a UK-based importer, distributor, and pharmacy specialising in unlicensed medicinal cannabis products. Operating within the regulatory frameworks set out by the MHRA and the Human Medicines Regulations 2012, IPS Pharma works to ensure safe, compliant, and reliable access to high-quality cannabinoid medicines for patients across the United Kingdom. With a focus on pharmaceutical-grade standards and a robust distribution infrastructure, IPS Pharma serves as a trusted supply chain partner for clinics, prescribers, and patients navigating the UK's evolving medical cannabis landscape.About Integro ClinicsIntegro Medical Clinics is a UK-based online medical clinic specialising in expert consultations for medical cannabis treatment. Serving patients across the United Kingdom, Integro provides access to qualified clinicians who assess and prescribe cannabinoid-based medicines for a range of conditions. Integro's patient-first approach combines clinical rigour with accessible digital infrastructure, making it straightforward for patients to begin and manage their treatment journeys. As part of the same group as IPS Pharma, Integro sits at the heart of an integrated care model that spans clinical assessment, prescribing, and pharmacy dispensing.

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