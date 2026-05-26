Beyond Celiac to Host Annual 'Evening Beyond Celiac' Gala Honoring Founder Alice Bast

Bast founded the organization in 2003 after her own family’s experience with celiac disease inspired her to transform awareness, diagnosis and research efforts.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Celiac, the leading nonprofit dedicated to accelerating treatments and a cure for celiac disease, will host its annual Evening Beyond Celiac gala on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at The Ivy at Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Co-chaired by Dorothy Binswanger and Sharon Gaffney, the evening will bring together community leaders, advocates, researchers and supporters to celebrate progress in celiac disease research and raise funds to advance treatments and a cure. The event will feature a fully gluten-free dining experience, cocktails and a live auction. Dr. Mike Circigliano, physician, author and longtime television medical contributor, will serve as the evening’s emcee.

This year’s event will honor Alice Bast, founder of Beyond Celiac, with the Founder’s Award in recognition of her more than two decades of leadership and advocacy for the celiac disease community. Bast founded the organization in 2003 after her own family’s experience with celiac disease inspired her to transform awareness, diagnosis and research efforts.

The evening will also recognize Alan Ehrlich, M.D., Associate Professor of Family Medicine and Community Health at UMass Chan Medical School and former chair of the Beyond Celiac Board of Directors, as the 2026 IMPACT Honoree for his longstanding commitment to advancing education and care for patients with celiac disease.

Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune condition triggered by gluten that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, many of whom remain undiagnosed. Beyond Celiac works to accelerate research for treatments and a cure while improving the lives of people living with the disease today.

Funds raised through Evening Beyond Celiac support research initiatives, patient advocacy programs and community education efforts designed to bring the world closer to a cure.

Event Details:

What: Evening Beyond Celiac Gala

When: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Ivy at Ellis Preserve, 3749 Bridle Walk, Newtown Square, PA

Tickets & Information: Learn more on the Evening Beyond Celiac page

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading science-based catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research, supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, and investing in the most promising treatments, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac.

BeyondCeliac.org.

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