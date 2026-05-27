Kentucky Ken our intoxicating tour guide at Peerless!

Bourbon, Hospitality and Peerless Distillery Reign Supreme in this Great American City!

Louisville is the epicenter of the bourbon universe, but what truly defines it is an unparalleled fusion of world-class liquid and generational hospitality.” — Mark Makers

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a boots-on-the-ground exploration over Memorial Day weekend, Whiskey Links & More, the premier whiskey lifestyle brand and founder of The Whiskey Club, has released its curated guide to the top ten must-visit spots in Louisville. Known for creating unique, custom-made accessories—including cufflinks, money clips, slim wallets, and stainless steel cigar flasks crafted from authentic bottle labels and cigar bands for industry VIPs and special occasions—the brand evaluated each destination on its historical merit, drink execution, and uncompromised Southern hospitality."Louisville is the epicenter of the bourbon universe, but what truly defines it is an unparalleled fusion of world-class liquid and generational hospitality," said founder Mark Makers. "We designed this list to reflect places that mirror our own dedication to quality, detail, and unforgettable storytelling."The Top 10 Louisville Destinations:1. Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. — Distillery Touro Address: 120 N 10th St, Louisville, KY 40202 | Contact: (502) 566-4999o An absolute pinnacle. Ensure you book a tour to sit down with owner Corky Taylor to hear his legendary first-hand accounts, ranging from rooming with The Allman Brothers to his background in international surfing culture.2. The Bar at Fort Nelson — Michter’s Distilleryo Address: 801 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202 | Contact: (502) 389-4290o A masterclass in classic cocktail execution. The drink program is meticulous, and the next-level hospitality is epitomized by their flawless, complimentary house corn nuts and banana chips.3. Speed Art Museumo Address: 2035 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40208 | Contact: (502) 634-2700o The perfect, visually arresting sanctuary to detox your palate and mind for a few hours. Their current women abstract exhibition is unbelievable.4. Mussel & Burger Bar (Downtown)o Address: 113 S 7th St, Louisville, KY 40202 | Contact: (502) 749-6451o Nothing beats this gourmet combo paired with a classic cocktail. Their Boulevardier mixed with Kentucky Peerless rye is perhaps the finest, most harmonious version we have ever experienced.5. Muhammad Ali Centero Address: 144 N 6th St, Louisville, KY 40202 | Contact: (502) 584-9254o An unmissable cultural landmark. Having visited three times now, it remains firmly cemented as one of our favorite and most emotionally profound museum experiences of all time.6. The Last Refugeo Address: 1001 Logan St, Louisville, KY 40204 | Contact: info@thelastrefugelouisville.como All we can say is: "Take me to church" and leave me alone. This venue is absolutely stunning and a mandatory pilgrimage for anyone seeking atmospheric design.7. Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shopo Address: 1139 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204 | Contact: (502) 822-3011o The ultimate mecca for vintage dusties. This is the spot to taste or purchase liquid history, including 1950s Jim Beam, 1970s Old Grand-Dad, or 1990s Blanton’s.8. The Peerless Suite at Hotel Distil (Autograph Collection)o Address: 101 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202 | Contact: (502) 785-0185o Christine thought of absolutely everything in this suite, from the custom decor and books to the special perks. Includes a celebratory daily bourbon toast at 7:33 PM, mind-blowing dining at Repeal Steakhouse, and a hidden basement speakeasy.9. Frazier History Museumo Address: 829 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202 | Contact: (502) 753-5663o Another fantastic setting to recharge and enjoy. Don't expect a total detox here, though—as the official start of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, they host exceptional whiskey tastings featuring their own single barrel picks.10. Wild Eggs (Downtown)o Address: 121 S Floyd St, Louisville, KY 40202 | Contact: (502) 618-2866o A must-visit breakfast spot to refuel. To Nicole and the staff: we love you! The team here completely epitomizes the very best bourbon-country hospitality in the world.

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