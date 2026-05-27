Author Raymond R. Roberts to Remember Principles that Guided the Founders at Revolutionary Heritage Celebration May 30

Pastor, Professor and Author Raymond R. Roberts, will present a talk, “Remembering the Spiritual and Moral Principles of the Founders” on May 30, 2026, at the Presbyterian Heritage and the American Revolution Celebration. Raymond R. Roberts, author of “A Democratic and Republican Faith” will remember principles that guided the Founding Fathers at the Revolutionary Heritage Celebration May 30. “A Democratic and Republican Faith: A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis” by Raymond R. Roberts presents thought-provoking ideas and hope for repairing a weakened democratic culture and securing the common good. During Roberts’ May 30th presentation, the author will address, Why the Founding Fathers advocated for a secular state with both religious freedom and a separation of church and state. The book Foreword for “A Democratic and Republican Faith” is written by Christian ethicist, Baptist Pastor, Author and Professor David P. Gushee, who explains, “Pastor Ray Roberts answers the ‘what went wrong’ question”.

Pastor and Professor Raymond R. Roberts will explore the theological ideas that guided Presbyterians and Founding Generation members on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

'A Democratic and Republican Faith' seeks to strengthen democratic commitment by renewing the church’s theological and moral resources.” — Author, Pastor and Professor Raymond R. Roberts

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In sync with the celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary, Raymond R. Roberts , author of “ A Democratic and Republican Faith ,” will present a talk, “Remembering the Spiritual and Moral Principles of the Founders” on May 30, 2026, at the Presbyterian Heritage and the American Revolution Celebration. This public event will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Springfield, New Jersey, from 1:00-3:30pm EST.During Roberts’ talk, the author will survey the theological ideas that inspired Presbyterians and other members of the founding generation to create a secular, republican government with freedom of religion. Roberts’ talk will be preceded by a Revolution-era story-slam. Following Roberts’ presentation, a panel of regional academics and historians will hold a panel discussion.Pastor Raymond R. Robert’s new book: “A Democratic and Republican Faith: A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis” (Wipf and Stock, 2026) presents thought-provoking ideas and hope for repairing a weakened democratic culture and securing the common good.In the book Foreword, Christian ethicist, Baptist Pastor, Author and Professor David P. Gushee, explains, “In this searching book, Christian ethicist and pastor Ray Roberts answers the ‘what went wrong’ question primarily by attending to what went wrong on his side of the religious and political fence; that is, what went wrong with ‘mainstream Protestantism’.”Roberts’ theology does not make a partisan argument. Rather, the author emphasizes that the words “democratic” and “republican” are part of an older tradition that belongs to all people - democrats, republicans, and independents. Roberts shows how retrieving this deeper tradition can overcome our polarization and heal our republic.In “A Democratic and Republican Faith,” Roberts emphasizes, “While the founders were convinced that a government responsive to the people was superior to a monarchy, they also knew that previous republics had not survived for very long. Republics were fragile. To counter this, they built safeguards into the government, instituting things like the rule of law, the separation of powers, and freedom of the press.”Roberts continues by adding, “At the same time, the founders understood that the structures of government did not run themselves. Sinful human beings must do the checking and balancing. Government of and by the people could only succeed if the people embodied ‘republican virtues,’ which they broadly identified as restraint, a passion for the public good, and a principled commitment to democratic processes and the rule of law.”In this new theology, Roberts emphasizes, “This book seeks to strengthen democratic commitment by renewing the church’s theological and moral resources. Toward this end, it articulates the practical implications of nine principles of a public theology—theocentrism, creation, imago Dei (image of God), natural law, sin, hope, vocation, covenant, and ecclesiology. Rediscovering the wisdom of these principles promises to help Protestants find renewed purpose.”Many of Roberts’ ideas are part of the vocabulary of non-religious people and recovering their deeper meaning promises to help us build a flourishing future.Roberts will discuss many historic insights, and answer these questions:1. What is a “A Democratic and Republican Faith”?2. Why did you write a Public Theology to explore how religious faith and moral principles impact our overall culture and democracy?3. What are the signs that America’s democratic culture and the church are in crisis?4. How can everyone from all parties and faiths help rebuild and restore American Democracy?5. Why did the Founding Fathers advocate for a secular state with both religious freedom and a separation of church and state - where religion did not impact matters of national policy?For more information about this event, visit The Presbytery of Northeast New Jersey website: PNENJ.ORG. Their directory includes a listing of 50+ churches dating from before 1776, and resources for education and reflection on responsible Christian citizenship today, based on our historic principles.EVENT INFORMATIONPresbyterian Heritage and the American Revolution CelebrationSaturday, May 30, 2026, 1:00-3:30pm (doors open at 12:30pm EST)First Presbyterian Church210 Morris Avenue, Springfield, NJ, 07081Guest Speaker: Raymond R. RobertsWHERE TO BUY THE BOOKA Democratic and Republican Faith: A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis (April 27, 2026)Amazon: Paperback and eBookWipf and Stock PublisherABOUT THE AUTHOR: Dr. Raymond R. Roberts (Richmond, Virginia) is a Pastor with 40+ years of experience, Professor of Health Ethics at University of Richmond, Author of "A Democratic and Republican Faith: A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis (Wipf and Stock, April 2026) and a Musician, Singer, and Songwriter. Roberts is also the Author of "Whose Kids Are They Anyway: Religion and Morality in America’s Public Schools" (2002) and a Substack blogger (@raymondrroberts). In addition, Roberts previously served as Head of Staff at River Road Presbyterian Church (Richmond, VA), The Presbyterian Church (Westfield, NJ), Grace Presbyterian Church (Jenkintown, PA), and Amherst Presbyterian Church (Amherst, VA). Roberts received a Ph.D. in History and Theology from Union Presbyterian Seminary and is a 30+ year member of the Society of Christian Ethics. In addition, Roberts is songwriter, guitarist, and singer in the band Reckless and Wild, and co-wrote the song “Let Freedom Ring.” https://raymondrroberts.org

Why Dr. Raymond R. Roberts Wrote New Book: "A Democratic and Republican Faith" to Save Democracy

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