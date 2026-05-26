Members of the USMA Class of 2026 Receive Honors during Pershing Award Ceremony

It was a celebration marking a milestone shaped by reflection as members of the graduating Class of 2026 received honors for excellence in writing, introspection and leadership development during the Pershing Essay Awards ceremony May 20 at the U.S. Military Academy. The ceremony pays homage to General John J. Pershing, a Class of 1886 graduate whose success on the battlefield, commitment to the nation and personal resiliency continues to inspire cadets and Army officers. “What the Academy stands for has always been my guide throughout my military career, and to have approached the high ideals of duty, honor, and service to the country that are the real spirit of West Point has to me a meaning that nothing else has,” Pershing stated in a letter he wrote in 1919. “The longer I live, the further I have gone in service, the more I reverence the things that inspire the heart and soul of the cadets at West Point.” In 2006, the Pershing Award was established by Lt. Gen. retired John Cushman, class of 1944. As a colonel, Cushman commanded the second brigade of the 101st Airborne Division during their 1967 deployment to Vietnam. Later during his Army tenure, he would conceive the Pershing Award to encourage cadets to reflect on their experiences at West Point and better understand how the institution shaped them to serve the nation with honor and integrity. Cushman’s vision ultimately became the MX400 course’s General John J. Pershing Reflective Essay. More than 100 years after Pershing graduated from West Point, his legacy continues to shape cadet development, reflected in the writing, leadership growth and personal reflection recognized during the ceremony. “First, I think it’s an honor. I feel really proud that I get to represent my company and my team and the people who’ve built me up to this point,” said new 2nd Lt. Ella Campbell as she received the first place, gold medallion. Her name was also inscribed on the Pershing plaque, which lists the names of the awardees dating back to 2007. This plaque is displayed in the 1st Division Barracks, the same building Pershing lived in as a cadet while serving as first captain. “I don’t think I could’ve ever graduated, let alone be nominated for this award, if it wasn’t for the mentors in my life, my coaches, my family and then my units at West Point that really bolstered me and made me the leader that I am,” Campbell said. For new 2nd Lt. William Darke, writing the essay was an opportunity to reflect on how this four-year experience has shaped the Class of 2026 into leaders of character, continuing in the pursuit of leadership refinement and awareness that has governed the legacy defining journeys of both Pershing and Cushman. “Writing down your thoughts will allow you to learn more about yourself and have an honest conversation about the situations that you might’ve missed the opportunity to reflect on because you were caught up in day-to-day,” Darke said. “That opportunity to reflect allows you to see where you’ve improved and where you still need improvement.” New 2nd Lt. Zhenzhu is grateful for the 3rd place bronze medallion she received, among other academic accolades across departments. Nelson credited her parents, who instilled the importance of reflection and character growth as a child, and the mentors who shaped her leadership at the academy. Nelson said she felt humble yet resolute about this moment. She also shared inspiring words for any aspiring cadet who wishes to follow in the shoes of these award-winning Army officers. “Many of the opportunities where I found success stemmed from seeking mentorship, whether it’s the more senior cadet or the Army officer,” Nelson said. “Don’t be the one that says no to yourself, just go out and try. There’s just so much that West Point offers to challenge you and expose you to so many different possibilities. Just go out and try it all, even if you don’t think you can do it.” During the ceremony, superintendent, Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland imparted words of wisdom to the former cadets as they began the next chapter in their journey as Army officers leading the future of the nation. “…There's no finish line here. This is the next leg of the journey that you will now embark on as commissioned officers, as second lieutenants in our Army and I would just ask that you continue to look back, reflect, develop,” Gilland concluded. “Know that you have the character and the leadership traits that have been developed here over the past four years to go out and be successful. So, build on that as you continue to grow as leaders...” Awardees

Gold Medallion – 2nd Lt. Ella Campbell Silver Medallion – 2nd Lt. William Darke Bronze Medallion – 2nd Lt. Zhenzhu Nelson

Runners-Up