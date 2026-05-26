U.S. Marines & Army Enhance Palau's Disaster Resilience Through Vital Communication Upgrades

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — Reinforcing its enduring commitment to the U.S.-Palau partnership and a resilient Indo-Pacific, the United States has spearheaded a vital initiative to upgrade the Republic of Palau’s National Disaster Communication Systems. This significant investment ensures Palauan first responders can communicate and coordinate effectively to save lives during a crisis and other contingencies.

Strengthening Disaster Resistance and Response

From May 1 to May 11, 2026, a joint team of U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Marines worked hand-in-hand with local authorities to bolster Palau's emergency infrastructure. Operating in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DM), the service members collaborated closely with Palau’s National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) and the Palau Red Cross.

The primary mission of this joint deployment was the strategic installation of new radio systems across 10 critical locations throughout the country of Palau.

By upgrading these national disaster communication networks, the initiative directly strengthens regional disaster response resilience, ensuring that critical humanitarian aid and life-saving operations can be managed seamlessly even under the most challenging crisis conditions.

The radios are dual-use which enhanced regional security by supplying Palau with an effective communications capability to address potential threats to the sovereignty of their nation.

People and Partnership at the Core

This operation showcased the deep integration and shared commitment between U.S. military components and their Palauan partners. The real impact of the mission stems from the dedicated people who worked side-by-side to make it happen.

The specialized U.S. task force was comprised of experts from multiple commands:

U.S. Marine Corps Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, San Diego, CA

U.S. Marine Corps 7th Engineer Support Battalion, Forward Deployed in Palau

U.S. Army 1ST Theater Information Advantage Detachment (1ST TIAD), Fort Shafter, HI

U.S. Army 425th Civil Affairs Battalion (Oceania Engagement Team), Deployed in Palau

The seamless collaboration among these units and Palauan emergency management personnel highlights the profound human impact of the U.S.-Palau relationship.

Together, they have forged a more secure and resilient framework for emergency response, demonstrating how enduring partnerships can tangibly protect communities and ensure rapid, coordinated assistance when disasters strike.