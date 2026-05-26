Cole Ryan Signs with DXD Label Group and Announces New Single

Cole Ryan DXD Label Group

New Label and New Music For Country Artist Cole Ryan

SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic rising country act Cole Ryan has officially signed an exclusive agreement with DXD Label Group. To celebrate the new partnership, they have announced the upcoming summer release of their highly anticipated new single, "She’s My Baby Girl." Known for blending authentic, small-town storytelling with a hard-hitting, modern country edge, Cole Ryan’s signing marks a major milestone for both the artist and DXD Label Group, a label rapidly gaining a reputation for fostering powerhouse independent talent.Comprised of lead singer Cole Taylor, a Nebraska native with a knack for storytelling, and Kansas-born guitarist Brendan Kearn, Cole Ryan redefines contemporary country. Their collaboration seamlessly blends Taylor's narrative-driven songwriting with Kearn's instrumental finesse, creating a unique sound that honors traditional country rhythms while embracing modern influences. Their music resonates with a wide audience, drawing from the best of country music's past while embracing its evolving future.Representatives from the label shared their enthusiasm for the new partnership: "We were very interested in Cole Ryan and knew they belonged in the DXD family. The combination of their energy, songwriting style, and deep connection to the country music tradition is magnetic. DXD is excited to partner with them and kick things off with a song as infectious as 'She's My Baby Girl.'"Arriving just in time for the peak of summer, "She’s My Baby Girl" is a high-energy, feel-good anthem that captures the warmth of new parenthood and the beautiful life changes it brings. Packed with upbeat guitars, an anthemic chorus, and Cole Ryan's signature vocal style, the track is primed to make a strong statement representing the music of the Great Plains.Additionally, Cole Ryan released the song " Take Me to Texas " this past spring. The track marked a transition from their previous efforts with 3rd Rail Recordings to their new home at DXD. "Take Me to Texas" received overwhelmingly positive feedback and marked one of the strongest debuts by the artist to date.Cole Ryan has expressed that signing with DXD Label Group feels like the start of a great new chapter giving them the opportunity to pursue their craft in a way that will make a much bigger impact."She’s My Baby Girl" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, this summer. Fans can pre-save the track and stay up to date on official release dates and tour announcements by visiting Cole Ryan’s official channels.

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