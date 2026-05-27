Nation’s Largest High Schools Use Digital Tools to Fuel Student Engagement

Football games attract the most students, and to boost attendance, Allen High awards Minga points to students at the game. The scoreboard displays a QR code, and the announcer prompts students to use Minga to earn points. Students at Allen High cheering on their football team and holding up Minga shirts. They love the platform that helps boost student engagement at the school.

Mustang and Allen High Schools use digital platforms to automate logistics, gamify student rewards, and foster a more connected, proactive campus culture.

TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The largest high schools in the nation face a unique challenge: managing the logistics of thousands of students while actively fostering a vibrant, unified campus culture. At Mustang High in Oklahoma and Allen High in Texas, administrators find that when the right digital tools are in place, campus culture begins to thrive. By removing the manual grind of managing thousands of students, these powerhouse schools use digital tools to reclaim instructional time and amplify a vibrant student experience.At Mustang High, the transformation is driven by a desire to trade archaic, manual processes for meaningful connections. By leaving the paper-shuffling of hall passes and tardy slips behind, Mustang now gamifies the student experience. Their digital platform, Minga, allows staff to reward every positive action. From arriving to class on time to participating in campus life, students earn “Praise Points” redeemable for rewards that carry real social currency. This shift turns the administrative office from a place of discipline into a hub of recognition, where students trade points for high-status experiences like “Lunch With the Principal”, often including a VIP element like being picked up from class in a golf cart to be taken to lunch.“We believe that when you fix the operational issues, school spirit is what naturally fills the room,” says Jason Richards, Minga CEO. “Mustang and Allen show that when students feel recognized, and the systems are consistent, their tendencies to wander in hallways and skip class are replaced by a genuine desire to be part of the campus community.”In Texas, Allen High (home to the state’s largest student body and a prominent football program) possesses a well-established culture of school spirit. To build on this foundation, administrators have woven student engagement into a daily habit that lives alongside their high-profile athletic events and pep rallies. While the school continues to use digital rewards to pack the stands at major events, they have expanded the system to recognize the general student body for their daily wins. Students earn points for event attendance, but they are equally recognized for consistent campus contributions, such as maintaining perfect attendance or completing a semester without a disciplinary referral. By gamifying both large-scale participation and daily accountability, Allen High ensures that every student, whether on the field or in the classroom, is an active participant in the campus culture."If it can work in Allen High School, it can work anywhere. This is a really hard place to start new processes because of the sheer scope of our school,” says Rebecca May, House Principal at Allen High School. “We find the technology so beneficial, helping us manage over 5000 students all day, every day."Key Insights from the Mustang and Allen Engagement and Operational Models- Mustang High drives a massive surge in positive behavior by prioritizing statuses and experiences (like Lunch with the Principal) over low-value trinkets.- Allen High uses digital check-ins to move thousands of students safely and efficiently into massive pep rallies and sporting events, guaranteeing a smooth spectator experience.- Instant "Praise" notifications sent directly to families transform communication from discipline-focused conversations to discussions centered on student achievement and positive engagement.- By automating administrative "logistics of spirit," administrators in both schools gain their time back to focus on building campus relationships and visible, proactive student support.To learn how these leading campuses are redefining the student experience through digital innovation, school leaders are invited to explore the full case studies at minga.io ABOUT MINGAMinga is an educational partner and unified platform designed to help K-12 schools streamline their operations. Used by over 1,500 schools nationwide, Minga provides the foundation for a better school culture by protecting instructional time and fostering student belonging. For more information, visit minga.io.

Student voice around engagement and points at Allen High, TX

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