Tee It Up for Pali Golf Classic Unites Southern California Golf Community to Help Rebuild Pali Charter Elementary
Tee It Up for Pali Golf Classic unites golfers June 8 to help rebuild Palisades Charter Elementary after the Palisades Fire.
Palisades Charter Elementary School, a beloved community school in Pacific Palisades, was deeply impacted by the fire. Nearly 70% of the school’s campus was lost, and while its historic 100-year-old schoolhouse remains standing, it requires extensive remediation. Students and teachers have been relocated to Brentwood Science Magnet and are not expected to return to their home campus until August 2028.
For Bellamy, the tournament was born from both personal loss and a desire to help her school community move forward.
“I’m a single mom of three kiddos who all attend Palisades Charter Elementary, and a proud Pali resident who, like many, lost our home in the Palisades Fire,” said Bellamy. “It’s been a hard year and a half, but this community has shown up in every way imaginable — through events, donations, and just being a shoulder to lean on. That resilience inspired me to create Tee It Up for Pali, blending my love for golf and charity, to host a golf tournament at Mulholland Hills Country Club on June 8 to help raise money for our school as we rebuild our community.” Bellamy added that the need remains urgent as families continue to recover.
“Between lower enrollment, less funding, and so many of our remaining families rebuilding their own homes, Palisades Charter Elementary needs us now more than ever,” she said. “Whether you golf, want to be a sponsor, or simply are willing to donate, every dollar helps, and I can’t wait to Tee It Up for Pali.”
Golf Execs™, the Southern California executive golf community founded by entrepreneur Kevin Tash, has joined Tee It Up for Pali as the official media partner to help amplify the story, capture the event, and bring broader visibility to the cause.
“As a dad of grade school kids and an SCPGA Junior Development Tour (JDT) dad, this one hit home,” said Kevin Tash, Founder of Golf Execs™. “When a school is lost, it’s not just a building, it’s the center of a community. I didn’t have to think twice about getting involved and rallying the community of executives and golfers.”
Celebrity philanthropist, five-time MTV Challenge winner, endurance race car driver, and adaptive-golf advocate Jordan Wiseley has also joined the effort as a featured ambassador alongside Golf Execs™.
“The Palisades Fire was a devastating blow to one of the most beloved communities in Los Angeles,” said Jordan Wiseley, celebrity philanthropist and event ambassador. “When I heard about Tee It Up for Pali, rebuilding a school for the kids and families of Pacific Palisades, I knew I had to be involved. Let’s tee it up for Pali.”
The tournament will be open to golfers of all skill levels and will follow a charity scramble format. All net proceeds will go toward supporting Palisades Charter Elementary School, its rebuild efforts, and the students and teachers affected by the disaster.
Event Details
Event: Tee It Up for Pali Golf Classic
Date: Monday, June 8, 2026
Location: Mulholland Hills Country Club
Address: 4001 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Format: Charity golf scramble
Beneficiary: Palisades Charter Elementary School Rebuild
Registration: https://app.kismet.golf/event/tee-it-up-for-pali
About Tee It Up for Pali
Tee It Up for Pali is an inaugural charity golf tournament organized in response to the Palisades Fire and its impact on Palisades Charter Elementary School. Organized by Darts Only Golf Events and by Palisades parent Michelle Bellamy, the event brings together golfers, families, business leaders, athletes, sponsors, and community supporters to help rebuild what was lost and support the students, teachers, and families of Palisades Charter Elementary.
Media, Sponsorship, and Registration
For sponsorship opportunities, player registration, and media inquiries, contact:
PR Contact: info@tackmedia.com
Event Organizer: Darts Only Golf Events
Kevin Tash
Golf Execs
info@tackmedia.com
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