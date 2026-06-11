Wilshire Finance Partners Closes $9.33MM Bridge Loan for Off-Market Multifamily Acquisition

Wilshire Finance Partners provided a $9.33MM bridge loan to support an experienced operator’s off-market multifamily acquisition in Texas. Wilshire Finance Partners

Wilshire provided bridge financing for an experienced multifamily operator navigating a complex private-sale acquisition structure.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilshire Finance Partners , a leading private real estate lender and investment manager, announced the closing of a $9.33 million first lien bridge loan to support the purchase of an off-market multifamily property in Texas.Deal Highlights• Property Type: Multifamily• Location: Texas• Loan Purpose: Purchase• Loan Structure: First Lien Bridge Loan• Closed Loan Amount: $9,330,000• Transaction Summary: Wilshire Finance Partners provided bridge financing for an experienced multifamily owner-operator acquiring an off-market, value-add property through a complex private-sale transaction with escrow-related complications.The borrower, an experienced multifamily owner and operator with a large existing portfolio, acquired the property through a private sale as part of a value-add investment strategy. The acquisition presented an opportunity to improve operations, enhance the asset, and create long-term value.The transaction involved a complex acquisition structure and escrow-related complications, requiring a lender with the ability to remain engaged, work through challenges, and provide certainty of execution. Wilshire Finance Partners structured the bridge loan to support the purchase and help the borrower move forward with the acquisition.“Complex transactions require more than capital. They require experience, communication, and a lender who understands how to work through challenges,” said Don Pelgrim, CEO of Wilshire Finance Partners. “This closing demonstrates our ability to support experienced operators with fast and flexible bridge financing.”Wilshire’s bridge lending platform is designed to provide short-term financing for commercial real estate acquisitions, refinances, value-add strategies, transitional assets, and time-sensitive transactions. The firm works directly with borrowers, brokers, and real estate operators seeking flexible capital solutions for multifamily, senior housing, self-storage, mixed-use, and other commercial property types.The $9.33 million Texas multifamily closing highlights Wilshire’s continued focus on relationship-driven lending and its ability to provide direct capital for experienced sponsors pursuing real estate opportunities that require speed, flexibility, and execution certainty.

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