Regenix Brings Personalized Hair Wellness Experience to Wellness World Miami

Regenix will host an interactive Miami Swim Week pop-up at The National Hotel with live scalp analysis, personalized education, & wellness-focused experiences.

Miami Swim Week creates an exciting opportunity for us to introduce Regenix to a broader beauty and wellness audience. Our philosophy has always centered around understanding the scalp first.” — Katelyn Edwards

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regenix , a personalized hair wellness company known for its scalp-focused approach to healthier-looking hair, will appear at Wellness World Miami during Miami Swim Week on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM at The National Hotel in Miami Beach.Presented in conjunction with The Deity Shows and Miami Swim Week, Wellness World Miami brings together beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle brands for a curated Miami Swim Week experience.At the Regenix pop-up, guests will experience the brand’s personalized approach to scalp and hair wellness through complimentary live scalp analysis demonstrations, product education, and one-on-one conversations with the Regenix team. Using magnified scalp imaging technology, guests will have the opportunity to view their scalp and hair follicles up close while learning more about factors that can impact the overall appearance and condition of the hair and scalp.Regenix will also showcase its core hair wellness system and share educational insights into the importance of scalp care, cleansing, and personalized routines designed to support fuller, healthier-looking hair over time.Katelyn Edwards, Vice President of Regenix, will also appear as a featured panel speaker on Friday, May 29th from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, joining conversations surrounding beauty innovation, wellness trends, and the evolving future of self-care.“Miami Swim Week creates an exciting opportunity for us to introduce Regenix to a broader beauty and wellness audience,” said Katelyn Edwards, Vice President of Regenix. “Our philosophy has always centered around understanding the scalp first. Through live scalp analysis, we’re able to give guests a closer look at their scalp health while helping educate them on personalized care routines designed to support healthier-looking hair.”“Education has always been at the core of the Regenix experience,” said Bill Edwards, Founder of Regenix. “When people can actually see their scalp and follicles through magnified imaging, it changes the conversation. It gives them a better understanding of how scalp health can influence the overall appearance and condition of their hair.”Guests visiting the Regenix booth can expect:-Complimentary live scalp analysis demonstrations-Personalized scalp and hair wellness conversations-Product education and interactive displays-Exclusive event-only promotions and giveaways-Access to Miami Swim Week wellness and beauty activationsAbout RegenixRegenix is a personalized hair wellness company with more than 35 years of experience helping clients care for their scalp and hair through customized wellness programs. Built on a scalp-focused philosophy, Regenix uses scalp and hair analysis to develop personalized, organic topical treatments designed to support healthier-looking hair over time. The Regenix system combines gentle cleansing, scalp-balancing formulas, and individualized support with ongoing guidance from trained hair wellness consultants. The brand is cruelty-free and focused on clean, nature-inspired formulas made without harsh ingredients.

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