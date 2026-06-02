Lap of Love Launches Pet Hospice Journal to Help Families Monitor Quality of Life

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia is honored to share the Pet Hospice Journal , a free online tool designed to help families track their pet’s health and comfort over time while supporting informed and compassionate end-of-life decisions.The Pet Hospice Journal gives pet families a simple, user-friendly way to document daily changes and translate observations into measurable trends. By helping caregivers better recognize shifts in their pet’s comfort and wellbeing, the tool also creates a more informed connection between families and their veterinary care providers.“When a pet’s health begins to change, the signs are often gradual and easy to miss in everyday life,” said Dr. Mary Gardner, Co-Founder & CEO of Lap of Love. “The Pet Hospice Journal provides families with a compassionate way to monitor and measure those changes, helping reveal patterns that can lead to earlier support and better care for their pets.”Lap of Love’s Pet Hospice Journal includes:Quality of Life Tracking: Families can complete brief daily check-ins tailored to their pet’s health conditions, including mobility concerns, heart failure, arthritis, and more. These entries generate quality-of-life scores that help identify meaningful patterns over time.Visual Progress Graphs: The journal compiles entries into easy-to-read charts that help families and veterinarians monitor changes in comfort, appetite, mobility, behavior, and happiness.Condition-Specific Monitoring: Caregivers can select the conditions most relevant to their pet, allowing for more personalized tracking and insight.Clear Guidance for Families: The tool offers general quality-of-life indicators, including good, reduced, or poor quality of life, to help families recognize when additional support or end-of-life conversations may be needed.Free and Accessible: The Pet Hospice Journal is available at no cost and allows families to create profiles for one or multiple pets while maintaining long-term care records.The Pet Hospice Journal is part of Lap of Love’s continued commitment to supporting pets and the people who love them through every stage of the end-of-life journey.To access Lap of Love’s Pet Hospice Journal, visit www.pethospicejournal.com About Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home EuthanasiaLap of Love is the most trusted and recommended provider of in-home euthanasia, in-home hospice, telehospice, and pet loss support services across the United States and in Canada. Founded in 2009 by Dr. Dani McVety and Dr. Mary Gardner, Lap of Love is the most preferred network of veterinarians exclusively dedicated to in-home end-of-life veterinary care, with over 400 doctors helping pet families. At Lap of Love, we believe all pets and their families deserve the most compassionate and supportive end-of-life experience. Our team provides quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, end-of-life consultations, and peaceful euthanasia in the comfort of a pet’s favorite place—home. For more information, visit LapofLove.com.

Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice

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