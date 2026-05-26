Comptroller Mendoza launches the Dog Days of Summer social media campaign

Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s Dog Days of Summer campaign kicks off today and will run each Tuesday through Labor Day. The effort, in its third year, features dogs available for adoption from shelters around the state who are desperately looking for a new family.

“It’s been a pleasure to carry on the Comptroller’s Critters program started by my dear friend Judy Baar Topinka,” Comptroller Mendoza said. “And with the addition of our summer social media campaign, we’ve been able to help find even more homeless pets their forever homes.”

Comptroller’s Critters features an online database of participating shelters around the state, searchable by county. Links to shelter websites, addresses and other information is available, including tips about pet adoption and care. Illinois shelters that would like to be added to the database should email: critters@illinoiscomptroller.gov.

“PAWS Chicago was proud to host the launch of the Comptroller’s Critters program in 2011, and it has remained a valuable resource in helping connect adoptable pets with loving families,” said Paula Fasseas, Founder and Executive Chair of PAWS Chicago. “The addition of the Dog Days of Summer campaign creates even more opportunities to spotlight animals in need, inspire adoption, and introduce new audiences to shelters throughout the state. We’re grateful to Comptroller Mendoza for continuing to champion homeless pets and promote pet adoption across Illinois.”

"WILD Canine Rescue in Springfield has been a member of the Comptroller's Critters program for several years now, and it's a wonderful way to help find more dogs their forever homes," said WILD President Jill Egizi. "We've also enjoyed partnering with Comptroller Mendoza and her staff at adoption events at the Illinois State Fair."

Comptroller’s Critters isn’t limited to just dogs and cats. Shelters listed also rescue hamsters, ferrets, horses, rabbits, pigs and other animals.

“Adoption just makes financial sense,” continued Mendoza. “Families are saving money by adopting a pet in desperate need of a home instead of shopping for an expensive animal that may not be from a reputable breeder.”

Shelter pets are usually available for a nominal cost and have already been spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Additionally, choosing a pet from a shelter helps reduce animal control costs for local governments and makes room for other homeless animals.

Watch for the Illinois Office of Comptroller’s (IOC) Dog Days of Summer posts every Tuesday on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

The Mendoza Podcast featured an episode on the benefits of pet adoption during a visit to PAWS Chicago.