Black-Owned Sun Care Brand ‘My Block Skin’ Expands Into Scientific Innovation With Patent-Pending Mineral SPF Technology

Broderick Hunter for MyBlockSkin inclusive sunscreen

Inclusive SPF company known for transparent gel sunscreens enters into next-gen mineral sun care technology designed to minimize white cast across skin tones

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Block Skin, the inclusive sun care company known for its transparent SPF gel products designed for melanated skin tones, today announced its continued expansion into scientific innovation through the development of its proprietary patent-pending mineral sunscreen technology.The company is currently advancing the next-generation formulation through research and commercialization efforts following its acceptance into the UCLA Magnify Incubator, a program supporting breakthrough scientific and consumer innovation ventures.Founded by Dujon Smith, My Block Skin has emerged as one of the few Black-owned sun care brands scaling internationally, including becoming the first Black-owned sun care brand carried in the 175-year history of Boots in the United Kingdom.“My Block Skin started with a simple belief: people with melanated skin deserve sun care products that feel both effective and aesthetically elegant,” said Smith. “Now, we’re evolving beyond being just a culturally relevant SPF brand and building toward becoming a true scientific innovation company within the suncare space.”The company’s current direct-to-consumer relaunch in the United States centers around its existing invisible SPF gel and cream products, which retail between approximately $5 and $23 and are designed to blend transparently across skin tones.Its broader commercialization roadmap now includes development of a mineral sunscreen platform intended to address one of the beauty industry’s most persistent formulation challenges: minimizing the white cast often associated with traditional mineral sunscreens.The technology was developed by Chief Science Officer Jason Williams, PhD. My Block Skin later brought on advisory board member Jerry Porter, former Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Research & Development at Procter & Gamble, to help advise the company’s innovation and commercialization strategy.“What excites me most about My Block Skin is that this is not just a branding play but real product innovation grounded in unmet consumer need,” said Porter. “The beauty and personal care industry has long struggled to deliver mineral SPF products that consumers across skin tones genuinely enjoy wearing. Seeing a Black-founded company approach that challenge through both cultural insight and scientific rigor represents the kind of forward-thinking innovation the industry needs more of.”“For years, consumers, especially Black and brown consumers, have had to compromise between protection and wearability,” Smith added. “We believe the future of sun care should prioritize safety, inclusivity, and cosmetic elegance simultaneously.”The company’s expansion into scientific commercialization arrives amid growing consumer demand for mineral-based SPF products, alongside increasing scrutiny around chemical sunscreen ingredients and broader conversations surrounding inclusivity in beauty and wellness.In addition to its retail growth, My Block Skin has previously partnered with organizations and brands including the NFL UK & Ireland, Soho House, and the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.The company plans to continue expanding its U.S. direct-to-consumer presence throughout the summer while advancing research, development, and commercialization efforts tied to its mineral SPF platform.About My Block SkinMy Block Skin is a science-backed sun care company creating SPF products designed to blend seamlessly across skin tones. Founded by Dujon Smith, the company combines cosmetic chemistry, inclusive product development, and cultural insight to reimagine the future of sun protection.

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