Masai Ujiri and Giants of Africa Reach Halfway Mark of Built Within Initiative with 50th Court Opening in Lagos, Nigeria

Masai Ujiri credit: Ujiri Productions

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giants of Africa , a non-profit founded by Dallas Mavericks Team President and Alternate Governor and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate Masai Ujiri, has reached the halfway point of its Built Within initiative, a commitment to building 100 community basketball courts across Africa. The organization reached the milestone with the opening of its 50th community basketball court in Lagos, Nigeria earlier this week.“Reaching court 50 is a milestone we’ll never forget. To be able to have our 50th be in Lagos makes this moment even more special. Nigeria is home and King's College is an institution I deeply respect. However, this milestone belongs to all of the communities across Africa who've welcomed us, the partners who have walked this journey with us and the young people who will use these courts to grow, lead and discover their potential. We're halfway to 100, grateful for how far we have come, and committed to the next 50 and beyond,” shares Ujiri.On May 25, 2026, Giants of Africa unveiled its 50th Built Within court at King’s College Lagos in Lagos, Nigeria. The unveiling ceremony featured remarks from Masai Ujiri, Principal of King’s College Lagos Mr. Magaji Zachariah Cheye, and Dr. A. Val Odife, MD, President of the King’s College Old Boys Association North America. Nigerian artists May D, a King’s College alumnus, and Mayorkun also performed during the ceremony, which was hosted by media personality Ojinika Obiekwe. The court was built thanks to a donation from FORTA Advisors.A community basketball clinic for 50 boys and girls from both King’s College and Queen’s College followed the unveiling, while a women’s coaching clinic for 50 female coaches was held the day prior at Avi-Cenna International School as part of Giants of Africa’s ongoing commitment to women’s empowerment through sport. Founded in 1909, King’s College Lagos is one of Nigeria’s most prestigious secondary schools and has educated generations of leaders, dignitaries, and public servants.Giants of Africa launched Built Within in September 2021 and has already built courts in 16 countries across the continent. The initiative reflects the organization’s belief that a court can uplift a community, unite youth, and create opportunity. Each court is developed in partnership with a unique community, shaped by its own culture, hopes, and future ambitions.Earlier this year, Giants of Africa announced Dribble for Peace, the latest phase of Built Within, which expands the program into the continent’s Sahel region, focusing on communities facing ongoing conflict, instability, and environmental decline. Through Dribble for Peace, Giants of Africa builds on its existing presence in Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Senegal, while expanding into Cameroon, Chad, Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, South Sudan, and Sudan for the first time.About Masai Ujiri and Giants of AfricaMasai Ujiri, an award-winning and barrier-breaking NBA executive, is the founder of Giants of Africa. Started in 2003, GOA draws upon Ujiri’s unique basketball journey to achieve its goal of uplifting African youth with programs focused on empowerment and leadership. As the first African general manager in North American professional sports who was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2013, Ujiri’s ascent to the top of the basketball world began in his native Nigeria and took him around the world as a player, scout and executive, culminating in 2019 when he served as the architect of a Toronto Raptors team that became the first franchise outside the United States to be crowned NBA champions. Ujiri is also a co-founder of Zaria Group, a firm catalyzing sports, entertainment, and cultural infrastructure across Africa. In 2025, the UN Secretary-General appointed Ujiri as a Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, a position where he uses his platform to promote youth empowerment, education, equality, and sustainability. Earlier this year, he joined the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo as a Principal Owner, supporting the growth of women’s basketball. Most recently, he was named Team President and Alternate Governor of the Dallas Mavericks. Ultimately, he believes his work with Giants of Africa will prove to be the most meaningful and rewarding of his life.Download additional high-res images HERE

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