Kumho Tire (KUSA), and the Georgia Veterans Service Foundation (GVSF) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), formalizing a long-term, collaborative partnership in service of Georgia's approximately 680,000 veterans and their families.

These organizations, spanning private industry, state government, and nonprofits, come together around a shared belief that those who have served deserve the active, sustained support of the communities they protected. Through this partnership, KUSA, and GVSF commit to identifying and delivering programs that create meaningful impact for Georgia's veteran community. Specific initiatives will be announced as the partnership develops.

The partnership first came into public view earlier this year, when GVSF representatives were honored as Co-Captains at Kumho Tire Night at State Farm Arena, a moment before the Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics game that reflected the spirit of recognition and respect at the heart of this collaboration.

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"At Kumho Tire USA, we believe that doing business in America means giving back to America. We are honored to stand alongside the GVSF in this commitment, and we look forward to building something lasting together for Georgia's veterans." - Edmund Cho, CEO, Kumho Tire USA, Inc.

“Georgia's veterans have earned our unwavering support, and partnerships like this one are exactly how we deliver on that promise. We are proud to welcome Kumho Tire USA as a committed partner alongside GVSF, and we look forward to the meaningful work ahead for the veterans and families we serve across this state." - Dr. Patricia Ross, Ed.D. (Col, USAF Ret.), Commissioner, Georgia Department of Veterans Service

"The Georgia Veterans Service Foundation exists to connect Georgia's veteran community with the resources and support they deserve, and that work is always stronger when the private sector steps forward as a true partner. We are grateful for Kumho Tire USA's commitment and excited about what this three-way collaboration will make possible." - Joe Higgins, Board Chair, Georgia Veterans Service Foundation

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About Kumho Tire USA, Inc.

Kumho Tire USA, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Kumho Tire Co., Ltd., a leading global tire manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. With U.S. operations headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, KUSA is an active corporate citizen in the Greater Atlanta community and the official tire sponsor of the Atlanta Hawks.

About Georgia Veterans Service Foundation (GVSF)

The Georgia Veterans Service Foundation is a federal 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports the mission of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) by building community partnerships to address the unmet needs of Georgia's veteran community.