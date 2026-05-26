Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Opens in Manteca for Peace, Spirituality, Education & Service

Gurdwara launches the vision for the University of Khalsa & the Sikh School Education Board to promote value-based education, leadership, & service to humanity.

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A historic new chapter in spiritual growth, community service, and transformative education is beginning in California’s Central Valley with the opening of Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji , a new Sikh house of worship and global community initiative located at 2272 Coelho Road, Manteca, CA 95336.More than a traditional Gurdwara, Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji is being established as a multidimensional center dedicated to spirituality, interfaith harmony, education, humanitarian outreach, youth empowerment, and global community development. Inspired by the timeless teachings of Sikhism and the compassionate legacy of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji, the institution aims to serve humanity by fostering peace, unity, equality, wisdom, and selfless service.The official website for the Gurdwara is www.gsghsj.org The opening also marks the launch of an ambitious long-term educational vision through a new initiative connected with the University of Khalsa , which plans to provide Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree programs, with future expansion toward PhD-level education and research programs. Alongside higher education initiatives, leaders are also working toward establishing the Sikh School Education Board, an educational framework envisioned for elementary, middle, and high schools focused on developing students beyond materialistic goals and toward service-driven leadership, ethical living, spirituality, and community responsibility.Organizers describe the combined initiatives as a movement dedicated to reshaping education and community development through spiritual wisdom, academic excellence, moral leadership, and humanitarian values.“This is not simply the opening of another building,” said Dr. Satpreet Singh , one of the leading visionaries behind the initiative. “This is the beginning of a global mission centered around peace, spirituality, education, compassion, and service to humanity. Through the Gurdwara, the University of Khalsa, and the Sikh School Education Board, we hope to inspire future generations to become leaders who serve society with wisdom, humility, and responsibility.”Dr. Satpreet Singh explained that the mission of the institution goes far beyond conventional religious or academic boundaries. The vision is to create a holistic ecosystem where spiritual growth, intellectual development, community service, and ethical leadership work together to improve society locally and globally.“We believe education should not be limited to material success alone,” he said. “True education should build character, compassion, discipline, critical thinking, spiritual awareness, and commitment toward the betterment of humanity. Our goal is to help nurture individuals who can make this world more peaceful, just, and united.”The proposed University of Khalsa initiative seeks to create an institution where academic learning is integrated with values-based leadership, social responsibility, interfaith understanding, cultural preservation, and humanitarian service. Initial plans include Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree programs in disciplines connected to education, leadership, humanities, ethics, technology, community development, and social service, with long-term plans to establish doctoral and research programs.According to organizers, the future university will seek to bridge modern education with timeless human values rooted in service, equality, justice, compassion, and spiritual understanding.Rupinder Kaur, a community leader associated with the project, emphasized the importance of creating educational institutions that nurture both the mind and the soul.“Our children and future generations deserve an education that teaches not only how to succeed professionally, but also how to serve humanity and live meaningful lives,” said Rupinder Kaur. “The Sikh School Education Board is envisioned to help students grow intellectually, morally, emotionally, spiritually, and socially. We want education to create compassionate human beings who uplift communities and contribute positively to the world.”She added, “Today’s world faces many challenges including division, isolation, violence, mental stress, and loss of human connection. Through this initiative, we hope to build institutions that restore values of empathy, unity, service, discipline, and respect for humanity.”The Sikh School Education Board initiative is being envisioned as a future educational structure for elementary, middle, and high schools designed to provide students with holistic education that combines academic excellence with spiritual and ethical development. Organizers hope the model can eventually inspire broader conversations about the purpose of education in modern society.Leaders behind the initiative say the educational philosophy will emphasize:• Character development and ethical leadership• Community service and humanitarian responsibility• Spiritual awareness and inner growth• Respect for diversity and interfaith harmony• Academic excellence and innovation• Cultural understanding and preservation• Mental wellness and emotional resilience• Environmental stewardship and social responsibilityThe opening of Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji also reflects the enduring Sikh principle of “Sarbat da Bhala,” which means “the welfare of all humanity.” Organizers say this principle will guide all future programs, institutions, and outreach efforts connected to the initiative.A Gurdwara, meaning “the gateway to the Guru,” serves not only as a Sikh place of worship but also as a center for equality, service, learning, and hospitality open to all people regardless of faith, race, nationality, gender, or social status. Sikh Gurdwaras worldwide are known for providing free community meals through Langar and promoting selfless service to humanity.The Manteca Gurdwara plans to host a wide range of spiritual, educational, cultural, and humanitarian programs including:• Gurbani Kirtan and spiritual gatherings• Punjabi language and Sikh history education• Youth leadership and mentorship programs• Women’s empowerment initiatives• Educational workshops and seminars• Mental health and wellness awareness programs• Community Langar and food distribution drives• Volunteer and humanitarian outreach initiatives• Interfaith dialogue and multicultural events• Scholarship and educational support programs• Disaster relief and community aid effortsOrganizers say the institution is intended to become a welcoming center for people of all backgrounds seeking spiritual growth, peace, education, community support, and opportunities to serve society.“This Gurdwara belongs to humanity,” said Dr. Satpreet Singh. “Our doors are open to everyone. We welcome people from all religions, cultures, and communities to come together in peace, mutual respect, and shared service to humanity.”Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji, after whom the Gurdwara is named, is remembered in Sikh history as a symbol of compassion, humility, and healing. Despite becoming the eighth Sikh Guru at a very young age, Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji became widely known for serving the sick and suffering during times of epidemic and hardship. His life continues to inspire millions around the world to dedicate themselves to seva, or selfless service.The founders of the institution believe those teachings are especially important in the modern world, where societies increasingly seek unity, ethical leadership, and compassionate community engagement.Community leaders and organizers hope the Manteca campus will eventually become an internationally recognized center for spiritual learning, humanitarian outreach, educational innovation, interfaith collaboration, and leadership development.The initiative also reflects the growing contributions of Sikh Americans throughout California and the United States in areas including education, healthcare, business, agriculture, technology, transportation, entrepreneurship, and public service.As Manteca and the Central Valley continue to grow in diversity and population, organizers say the Gurdwara and its associated educational initiatives aim to strengthen social harmony, cultural understanding, and civic engagement throughout the region and beyond.“Our vision is global, but our service begins locally,” said Rupinder Kaur. “We want to create institutions that inspire people to rise above division, selfishness, and materialism and instead dedicate themselves toward building a better world for future generations.”The leadership of Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji invites families, educators, community leaders, faith organizations, volunteers, and supporters from all backgrounds to participate in this mission of peace, education, spirituality, and humanitarian service.

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