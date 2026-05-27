NAMTAR: The Night Plague Explores Atlantis as the Origin of Vampire Legends

Researchers uncover a massive ancient structure buried beneath Antarctic ice in this atmospheric visual inspired by the speculative mythology and hidden-history themes of NAMTAR: The Night Plague. Atmospheric artwork inspired by the speculative thriller themes of NAMTAR: The Night Plague, where hidden evolution and ancient mythology collide within the modern world. Cover art for NAMTAR: The Night Plague by C.D. Jones, a speculative thriller blending Atlantis mythology, hidden history, and engineered predators beneath the modern world.

C.D. Jones blends Atlantis, hidden history, and speculative evolution in NAMTAR: The Night Plague, a thriller reimagining the origins of vampire mythology.

I was fascinated by the idea that mythology could come from fragmented encounters with real events people no longer understood. NAMTAR explores hidden history and speculative biology.” — C. D. Jones

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the oldest vampire legends were never supernatural at all?In NAMTAR: The Night Plague, author C.D. Jones explores a darker possibility — that myths surrounding blood-drinking predators may have originated from fragmented encounters with something ancient, engineered, and nearly erased from history after the fall of Atlantis.Blending speculative thriller , hidden history, biological horror, and cinematic suspense, the novel follows seventeen-year-old Alex Weston as he becomes entangled in a secret war tied to an ancient civilization buried beneath Antarctic ice.As strange attacks begin surfacing and impossible truths emerge around him, Alex discovers that the creatures humanity once dismissed as myth may have been something far more dangerous — an engineered apex species connected to the destruction of Atlantis itself.Rather than treating vampires as purely supernatural beings, NAMTAR approaches the mythology through speculative evolution , hidden civilizations, and ancient memory distorted over time into folklore.“I was always fascinated by the idea that mythology might come from fragmented encounters with real events people no longer fully understood,” says Jones. “NAMTAR explores what happens when ancient memory, hidden history, and speculative biology begin to overlap.”Originally conceived as a screenplay before expanding into a novel, NAMTAR: The Night Plague combines cinematic pacing with layered mythology and suspense-driven storytelling.The novel has drawn attention among readers who enjoy speculative thrillers that blur the line between science, mythology, and hidden history.NAMTAR: The Night Plague is available in ebook and paperback formats through Amazon.About the AuthorC.D. Jones writes speculative thrillers blending mythology, hidden history, biological horror, and cinematic suspense. NAMTAR: The Night Plague is the first installment in an ongoing series exploring the origins of ancient legends and the forces hidden beneath them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.