Thirteen health insurers request average 22.4% rate increase for 2027 individual market

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thirteen health insurance companies have requested an average rate change of 22.4% for Washington state’s 2027 individual health insurance market. Insurers base requested rate changes on assumptions made about the services their policyholders will use and the cost to deliver that care.

“I know the requested rate changes will be difficult for individuals and families,” said Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer. “We’re going to spend the next several months reviewing every assumption made by the insurers to make sure their requests are justified.”

Fourteen insurance companies offered individual plans last year. One of those plans — Providence Health Plan, which had 254 enrollees — will not offer coverage in 2027.

More than 280,000 people in Washington do not receive health insurance through their employer and must buy coverage from the individual market. Nearly 250,000 of them shopped through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange last year. That figure was down 13% from 2025 after Congress failed to renew the Enhanced Advanced Premium Tax credits.

Ninety percent of people buying plans through the Exchange were in a Cascade Care Savings plan in 2026, up from 79% in 2025. Cascade Care plans are available through the Exchange for households at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner is currently reviewing the requested changes and will complete its review in September, before open enrollment in November.

Requested individual health plans and average rate changes for 2027