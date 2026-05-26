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Thirteen health insurers request average 22.4% rate increase for 2027 individual market

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thirteen health insurance companies have requested an average rate change of 22.4% for Washington state’s 2027 individual health insurance market. Insurers base requested rate changes on assumptions made about the services their policyholders will use and the cost to deliver that care. 

“I know the requested rate changes will be difficult for individuals and families,” said Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer. “We’re going to spend the next several months reviewing every assumption made by the insurers to make sure their requests are justified.” 

Fourteen insurance companies offered individual plans last year.  One of those plans — Providence Health Plan, which had 254 enrollees — will not offer coverage in 2027.

More than 280,000 people in Washington do not receive health insurance through their employer and must buy coverage from the individual market. Nearly 250,000 of them shopped through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange last year. That figure was down 13% from 2025 after Congress failed to renew the Enhanced Advanced Premium Tax credits.

Ninety percent of people buying plans through the Exchange were in a Cascade Care Savings plan in 2026, up from 79% in 2025. Cascade Care plans are available through the Exchange for households at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner is currently reviewing the requested changes and will complete its review in September, before open enrollment in November.

Requested individual health plans and average rate changes for 2027

Company name Sold on Exchange, off Exchange, or both Number of people impacted Requested average rate change
Asuris Northwest Health Off Exchange 789 14.9%
BridgeSpan Health Company On Exchange 209 12.7%
Community Health Plan of Washington On Exchange 36,854 24.5%
Coordinated Care Corporation On Exchange 97,979 27.8%
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest Both 8,180 9.5%
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington Both 40,341 14%
LifeWise Health Plan of Washington On Exchange 25,628 21.3%
Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc. On Exchange 30,845 25.8%
Premera Blue Cross On Exchange 9,639 24%
Regence BlueShield Both 16,016 8.6%
Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oregon Both 8,336 17.4%
UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc. Both 6,759 26.4%
Wellpoint Washington, Inc. Both 269 13.7%
Total   281,844 22.4%

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Thirteen health insurers request average 22.4% rate increase for 2027 individual market

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