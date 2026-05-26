In First Full Year, Youth-Led Nonprofit Gear for Good Atlanta Serves 300+ Athletes and Expands Community Partnerships

Andrew Moran and Alex Schiff, Co-Founders of Gear for Good Atlanta, donate baseball equipment at the Atlanta Braves Foundation Hank Aaron Diamond groundbreaking at Booker T. Washington High School, February 2026. Gear for Good Atlanta delivers equipment to student-athletes across Metro Atlanta as part of its mission to remove financial barriers to youth sports. Andrew Moran and Alex Schiff, Co-Founders of Gear for Good Atlanta, partner with Field of Dreams Academy, led by Terry Johnson, to deliver equipment and opportunity to young athletes across Metro Atlanta.

Youth-led 501(c)(3) serves 300+ Metro Atlanta athletes, partners with L.E.A.D., Field of Dreams, and donates gear to Booker T. Washington student-athletes

Being invited to be part of a moment honoring Hank Aaron's legacy at Booker T. Washington was humbling. Seeing Mrs. Aaron speak — that made it real.” — Andrew Moran, Founder of Gear for Good Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gear for Good Atlanta Marks a Milestone Year of Community Impact Across Metro AtlantaYouth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit honored to participate in Atlanta Braves Foundation's Hank Aaron Diamond ceremony; expands equipment access through multiple Atlanta partnershipsGear for Good Atlanta, a youth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to removing financial barriers to youth sports, today announced a series of community milestones that mark its most impactful year since founding.ATLANTA BRAVES FOUNDATION — HANK AARON DIAMOND CEREMONYIn February 2026, the Atlanta Braves Foundation held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hank Aaron Diamond at Booker T. Washington High School — one of Atlanta's most historically significant athletic venues — honoring the legacy of Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and celebrating the future of baseball and softball in the city.Gear for Good Atlanta was honored to be invited to the event, where the organization donated complete baseball equipment — including bats, cleats, catcher's gear, and gloves — to the Booker T. Washington High School team in attendance."Being invited to be part of a moment honoring Hank Aaron's legacy at Booker T. Washington was humbling for our entire organization. Seeing Mrs. Aaron break ground and speak — that made it real. His legacy is about making sure every kid has a chance to play. That's exactly why we exist, and we were grateful to contribute in our small way," said Andrew Moran, Founder of Gear for Good Atlanta.CLEAT DONATION PARTNERSHIP WITH L.E.A.D. CENTER FOR YOUTH Gear for Good Atlanta also donated cleats directly to student-athletes participating in the L.E.A.D. Center for Youth program in Fulton County. L.E.A.D. is a respected Atlanta nonprofit whose mission is to advance equity and well-being through youth sports, serving up to 300 equity-challenged youth annually across Atlanta Public Schools.The donation reflects Gear for Good's commitment to reaching underserved young athletes through trusted Atlanta organizations. FIELD OF DREAMS ACADEMY STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPBuilding on its previously announced strategic partnership with Field of Dreams Academy, led by Terry Johnson, Gear for Good Atlanta has delivered complete equipment packages to school teams across Metro Atlanta, donated more than 100 new winter coats to Restoration House Atlanta and Atlanta Mission, and provided a full holiday gift day for a family of five."FODA is so grateful for our partnership and the impact we have made in the community," said Terry Johnson, Founder of Field of Dreams Academy. "At the end of our season, players came up to thank us specifically for the cleats from Gear for Good. One parent told me she could not afford cleats for her son — and that he came home so excited, she cried with joy."IMPACT TO DATE300+ athletes served across Metro Atlanta | 10+ schools and organizations supported | 200+ volunteer hours logged | 100+ bats, 75+ gloves, and 100+ winter coats distributed | 3 active community partnershipsBoth organizations emphasize that this work is just beginning, with plans to expand equipment distributions, mentorship programs, and school collaborations throughout 2026 and beyond.ABOUT GEAR FOR GOOD ATLANTAGear for Good Atlanta is a youth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to removing financial barriers to youth sports by collecting and redistributing gently used and new athletic equipment to underserved communities across Metro Atlanta. Founded by student-athletes Andrew Moran and Alex Schiff, Gear for Good empowers young leaders to drive real change while ensuring every child has the opportunity to play, belong, and thrive. EIN: 33-4741000. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.###Media ContactJeri Moranjeri@rawlsconsulting.comInstagram: @gearforgood_atl

Atlanta Braves Foundation Hank Aaron Diamond Groundbreaking at Booker T. Washington High School — Gear for Good Atlanta in attendance, February 2026

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