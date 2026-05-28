Carolyn Rubin Selected as Top Global Voice of Empowerment for Young Women by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Carolyn Rubin at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Carolyn M. Rubin, CLC — transformational leader, healthcare executive, empowerment coach, television host, and Amazon International Best-Selling Author — has been selected as the Top Global Voice of Empowerment for Young Women for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) in recognition of her outstanding leadership, dedication, and global impact.The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a premier global organization that recognizes the world’s most accomplished and influential professionals across industries. Honorees are selected through a highly competitive and exclusive vetting process based on professional achievement, leadership, longevity in the field, community impact, and influence within their industry.With more than 34 years of experience in healthcare leadership and operations, Dr. Rubin has dedicated her career to improving access to care, empowering teams, and transforming organizations through servant leadership and transformational leadership principles. Her guiding philosophy is simple yet powerful:“Every day you go to work, walk through the doors with the eyes of a patient; if you do this, you will always be successful.”Throughout her career, Dr. Rubin has inspired leaders and organizations to embrace purpose-driven leadership, emotional intelligence, compassion, and human-centered transformation. She is widely recognized for helping leaders create meaningful change while empowering others to reach their highest potential.Dr. Rubin is a Certified Speaker, Coach, Mentor, and Corporate Facilitator with Maxwell Leadership and a Certified Maxwell DISC Trainer and Consultant. She is also a Certified Life Coach, Certified Six Phase Meditation Trainer, and Purpose Factor Licensed Facilitator. Through her consulting company, Carolyn M Rubin Consulting, she provides leadership development, executive coaching, strategic growth consulting, mastermind programs, and transformational training for organizations and individuals worldwide.She is also the host of EmpowerFuse™: Unleashing Inspiration Together, an inspirational television and leadership platform focused on life, leadership, personal growth, empowerment, and purpose.In addition to her professional leadership accomplishments, Dr. Rubin is a Senior Level Executive Contributor with Brainz Magazine, an Influencer and Mentor with the International Association of Women (IAW), and a contributor to Passion Vista Magazine, G1 Magazine, and Ambitious Magazine.Dr. Rubin has co-authored numerous international best-selling books, including:• “You Can Overcome Anything!” Volumes 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14 by Cesar R. Espino• “Legacy Builders: Leaders of Global Impact” by Tim Storey• “Top 50 Fearless Leaders” by Stephanie Cirami• “Heroes, Leaders and Legends” with the late Pat Sampson• “Voices of Women” by Brenda Dempsey• “Top 25 Global Impact Leaders” by Stephanie CiramiDr. Rubin also holds the distinguished title of Honorary Degree Doctor of Advanced Studies in Health Science and has been awarded the Medal of Honor for Global Leadership in Healthcare and Empowerment in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to healthcare leadership, mentorship, and transformational empowerment. In addition, she serves as an Associate Professor in Health Science and Leadership, where she continues to inspire and educate future leaders in healthcare and organizational excellence.Her remarkable leadership and global influence have earned her numerous prestigious recognitions over the years. Most recently, she was honored with IAOTP’s Global Leadership Award and selected for the Bombshell Boss Babe Award. Previously, she received IAOTP’s Presidential Award and was named Top Influential Entrepreneur of the Year.Additional honors include:• IAOTP Woman of the Year• Face of Grace Award• IAOTP Lifetime Achievement Award• IAOTP Hall of Fame Inductee• Female Visionary of the Year• Top 25 Global Impact Leaders• Empowered Woman of the Year featured on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square, New York• Top Healthcare Executive of the Decade• Woman of the Year and Influencer of the Year in Consultancy Services by Passion Vista MagazineDr. Rubin has also been recognized by Marquis Who’s Who, Women of Distinction Magazine, Talk Nation Magazine, and numerous international leadership and healthcare organizations for her contributions to leadership, empowerment, healthcare transformation, and community impact.Her influence extends beyond business and healthcare into mentorship, advocacy, and philanthropy. She actively supports organizations including Soldiers’ Angels, the USO, Susan G. Komen Foundation, No Kid Hungry, Texas Food Bank, and Network of Community Ministries.Dr. Rubin’s mission is rooted in empowering individuals to recognize their value, embrace their purpose, and lead with courage and compassion. Her message continues to inspire audiences globally through her coaching, speaking, writing, and media presence:“Empower Your Value — Keep Your Strength — Live Your Dream.”Dr. Rubin will be formally honored for her selection as Top Global Voice of Empowerment for Young Women for 2026 at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.For more information, please visit:LinkedIn:Website:IAOTP:EmpowerFuse™:YouTube:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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