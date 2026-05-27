Aviation Week and International Aviation Club Name Doug Parker 2026 L. Welch Pogue Recipient

Aviation Week by Informa International Aviation Club Doug Parker

Former American Airlines CEO and Chair to be Honored at Awards Ceremony on September 10, 2026

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week and the International Aviation Club of Washington D.C. (IAC) today announces former American Airlines CEO and Chair Doug Parker as the recipient of the 2026 L. Welch Pogue Award for Lifetime Achievement in Aviation.The Award is presented annually to leaders who have made significant and lasting contributions to the global air transport industry and who are considered visionaries in modern aviation.Parker retired as CEO at American Airlines in March 2022 after 20 years in that role and as Chairman of its Board in April 2023. He has more than 35 years of experience in the airline industry, including previous roles as CEO at US Airways and America West Airlines. Notably, he became CEO at America West ten days before the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and he led the airline through that crisis. He is a former Board of Governors’ Chair at IATA and has been instrumental in advocating for the global air transport industry through good times and bad, particularly in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and through the COVID pandemic.Parker serves on the boards of Qantas Airways, Dublin-based leasing company AerCap, Vanderbilt University and the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.In 2023, Parker and his wife, Gwen, launched Breaking Down Barriers, a non-profit organization that helps people in underserved communities become pilots.“Doug Parker’s leadership has helped shape the modern aviation industry while helping navigate some of our industry’s most consequential moments,” Matt Cornelius, President of the International Aviation Club and Executive Vice President of Airports Council International – North America, said. “Throughout his career, Doug has demonstrated a steady commitment to strengthening air transportation, supporting employees and communities, and advancing the industry through periods of extraordinary challenge and transformation. The International Aviation Club is pleased to recognize Doug with the 2026 L. Welch Pogue Award for his lasting contributions to global aviation and his continued dedication to expanding opportunities for the next generation of industry leaders.”Parker added, “I am humbled and honored to receive the L. Welch Pogue Award on behalf of the people of American Airlines and Breaking Down Barriers. Thank you to the International Aviation Club and Aviation Week for recognizing our work."The L. Welch Pogue Award was first presented in 1994 to L. Welch Pogue, former chairman of the Civil Aeronautics Board and a U.S. delegate at the Chicago Convention, which created the legal blueprint for post-WWII expansion of commercial aviation. Pogue later became a partner with the law firm Jones, Day, Reavis & Pogue. Previous Award recipients include former A4A President and CEO Nick Calio, former Southwest Airlines CEO and Chair Gary Kelly, and former FedEx CEO and Chair Fred Smith.This year’s Pogue gala dinner and trophy presentation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at the Salamander Hotel in central Washington D.C. (formerly the Mandarin). Information on tables and sponsorships can be found on the IAC website ABOUT AVIATION WEEKAviation Week is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL AVIATION CLUBThe IAC was formed in 1961 and is the premier nonprofit club in Washington D.C. for connecting aviation professionals and advocating for the global air transport community. Its monthly guest speaker luncheons and other networking receptions and events help foster discussion on important air transport industry topics like safety, regulation, sustainability and air liberalization.

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