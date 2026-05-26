Adams County Adult Drug Court Celebrates Graduation

The Central Nebraska Adult Drug Courts of Adams County celebrated the graduation of five participants on April 7, 2026, at the Adams County Courthouse in Hastings. Judge Patrick Lee presided over the ceremony, and Justice Jason Bergevin joined as a special guest speaker to address the graduates.

This achievement marks the successful completion of an intensive program focused on comprehensive substance use treatment, close supervision, and personal accountability. Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts employ a collaborative, team-based approach in which judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, coordinators, community supervision officers, law enforcement personnel, and treatment providers work together to develop individualized case plans for each participant.

The Adult Drug Court program, which lasts a minimum of 18 months, provides participants with the tools and support necessary to build healthy, substance-free lives. In addition to achieving sobriety and long-term stability, graduates who successfully complete the program may also have their charges dismissed.

Adult Drug Courts offer an alternative to traditional criminal justice processing for nonviolent drug offenders through a specialized court model designed to promote rehabilitation and accountability. The program aims to reduce recidivism and substance use while improving public safety. Participants complete validated risk and needs assessments, engage in individualized behavioral health treatment, and submit to frequent random drug testing. The program also incorporates a system of incentives, sanctions, and supportive rehabilitative services to encourage recovery and successful community reintegration.

For additional information, please contact:

Susan Huber, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (308) 627-2579 email: susan.huber@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Judge Patrick Lee, Justice Jason Bergevin, Supervision Officers, and graduates.