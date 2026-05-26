Hire With Near Named G2 Leader in Staffing and Recruiting for Summer 2026

Hire With Near recognized as G2 Leader in two categories: Staffing Agencies and Recruiting Agencies

Customer reviews validate Hire With Near's fast and reliable approach to connecting U.S. companies with top talent in Latin America.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire With Near, a nearshore staffing and recruiting agency for U.S. companies hiring in Latin America, today announced it has been named a G2 Leader in both the Staffing and Recruiting categories in G2's Summer 2026 Grid Report.

The Leader designation is G2's highest grid recognition. It is awarded to companies that achieve both high customer satisfaction scores and significant market presence based on verified user reviews. The recognition marks an advancement for Hire With Near, which was previously named a G2 High Performer and has since grown its review volume and overall market standing on the platform.

The designation is based entirely on verified customer feedback and reflects consistent praise around Hire With Near's ability to deliver strong candidates quickly while managing the full hiring process from sourcing through placement and even payroll and compliance after.

Customers consistently describe the firm as an extension of their internal team rather than a transactional vendor.

"The entire process from initial conversation to hire was remarkably fast: just two weeks to have multiple strong options," wrote one verified G2 reviewer from investment banking. "The team's communication was outstanding throughout, with responsive support that felt like a genuine extension of our internal hiring process rather than a transactional vendor relationship."

Clients also point to candidate quality as one of Hire With Near's clearest differentiators, including clients who have previously worked with other nearshore recruiting partners or used other hiring methods.

"We've found that the talent from Near is often better than U.S. talent through LinkedIn Recruiter," wrote another verified G2 reviewer. "The candidates Near finds are so good that we often have a hard time deciding between two or three people. With Near, everyone we interview is at least solid, so there is no wasted time in bad interviews."

The results show up quickly. Clients regularly move from first contact to signed offer in weeks, not months.

"They helped me source and hire a great candidate in just a week," wrote one reviewer. "This new hire is key for our revenue growth."

As U.S. companies face continued pressure to hire efficiently while keeping costs in check, demand for nearshore talent has grown steadily. For example, according to Hire With Near's 2026 State of LatAm Hiring Report, demand for hiring software engineering talent in Latin America grew 250% year over year as companies look to access senior technical talent they cannot find or afford domestically.

"G2's recognition reflects what our customers care about most: hiring great talent in Latin America quickly and reliably, with a partner they can trust," said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near. "Our recruiters take the time to understand exactly what a client needs, and it shows in the shortlist. And that's what gets people to a hire they're confident in."

Hire With Near currently holds a 4.9-star rating from 140+ verified reviews on G2. The firm has served more than 950 companies and placed over 3,500 candidates. They deliver candidate shortlists in three to five business days with most hires completed in under three weeks.

The G2 Leader designation is updated quarterly based on verified user feedback across factors including ease of doing business, quality of support and likelihood to recommend.

To learn more about why U.S. companies are hiring in Latin America, download Hire With Near's State of LatAm Hiring Report at https://www.hirewithnear.com/state-of-latam-hiring-report



About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a staffing and recruiting agency that helps US companies hire remote talent from Latin America across all industries and departments. Over 950 companies, including Ramp, Expensify and Deel, use Hire With Near to build their teams and save hundreds of thousands in overhead. With a 97% placement success rate, a 4.9-star G2 rating, 80% retention rate beyond two years and a 9.1/10 client satisfaction score, Hire With Near handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support. They deliver shortlists in three to five days, and most companies hire in under three weeks. For more information, visit https://www.hirewithnear.com/

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually use G2 to make decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To learn more, visit www.g2.com

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