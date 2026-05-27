Hilton Anaheim Named One of North America's Top Meeting Hotels by Cvent

Hilton Anaheim Exterior

Prestigious annual recognition highlights leading hotels delivering exceptional group experiences and strong event planner partnerships

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Anaheim has once again been recognized among North America’s leading meeting destinations, earning a spot on Cvent’s 2026 Top Meeting Hotels list for the fourth consecutive year. This distinction further reinforces the property’s continued leadership within the meetings and events industry, as well as its commitment to evolving through strategic investments in both its physical spaces and engagement tools.

Following a recent full-property renovation, Hilton Anaheim continues to strengthen its position as one of Southern California’s premier destinations for meetings, conventions, and large-scale events. Located adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center and just steps from Disneyland Resort, Orange County’s largest hotel offers 1,574 guestrooms and over 170,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. Capable of hosting everything from executive meetings and corporate conferences to large-scale conventions, industry gatherings, and social events, Hilton Anaheim delivers a seamless experience supported by a highly collaborative sales and events team focused on personalized service and operational excellence.

Hilton Anaheim has invested in both its event spaces and planner-facing technology to support the evolving needs of today’s meeting professionals. By leveraging the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world’s largest venue-sourcing platforms, and maintaining a highly responsive, planner-focused approach to communication and customization, the property continues to build strong relationships within the meetings industry while delivering memorable experiences for planners, attendees, and organizers alike.

“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is the trust our planner partners continue to place in our team,” said Konstantine “Gus” Drosos, general manager, Hilton Anaheim. “We’re honored to again be named by Cvent as one of North America’s Top Meeting Hotels, which reflects our team’s dedication to creating exceptional event experiences and building lasting partnerships. As the meetings and conventions landscape continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering the flexibility, service, and hospitality today’s groups are looking for.”

The annual list spotlights properties that set themselves apart by delivering outstanding group experiences through thoughtful event planner collaboration, exceptional service, and tailored event offerings. Rankings are determined based on sourcing and request-for-proposal activity through the Cvent Supplier Network.

"The Cvent Top Lists have become an essential resource for the global meetings and events industry — giving event planners a trusted, data-driven view of the destinations, hotels, venues, and suppliers best equipped to bring their events to life," said Bharet Malhotra, executive vice president, Cvent. "With more than $20 billion in group business sourced through Cvent's platforms in 2025, these rankings reflect real market demand and planner sourcing trends. They allow our venue and destination partners to celebrate their success and understand where they stand in an increasingly competitive landscape. Congratulations to Hilton Anaheim on this well-deserved recognition."

The Cvent Top Lists are among the most closely watched rankings in the global meetings and events industry, with nearly 160,000 event professionals relying on Cvent to source hotels, venues, and destinations worldwide and manage their events. The 2026 rankings are based on more than $20 billion in group business sourced through Cvent's platforms in 2025, reflecting real planner demand and sourcing trends, not self-reported data.

View all 2026 Cvent Top Lists worldwide at cvent.com/toplists.

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About Hilton Anaheim

Hilton Anaheim is legendary for its unique location and award-winning service. The full-service contemporary Anaheim hotel is a Disneyland® Resort Good Neighbor® property and is recognized as the premier conference hotel in Orange County, California, accommodating meetings and conventions of any size. With 1,574 rooms and over 170,000 square feet of meeting/event space, inclusive of around 40,000 square feet of outdoor space, Hilton Anaheim is the largest hotel in Southern California. Adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center, steps from the Disneyland® Resort and a short drive to the coast, Hilton Anaheim makes it easy to explore the treasures of this remarkable destination. To learn more, visit www.hiltonanaheimhotel.com or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces—from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic gatherings— Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world’s most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Cvent Methodology

Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network between January 2025 and December 2025. Properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total RFPs, total awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, response rate; and bid rate.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider that helps organizations around the world simplify event management and connect event planners with venues through its global sourcing platforms. For more information, visit cvent.com.

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