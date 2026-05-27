ReelMap Expands Video First Real Estate Discovery Platform as Industry Visibility Landscape Shifts

ReelMap founder Robert Gomez with Tom Ferry at a sponsored real estate industry event focused on the future of agent visibility and video marketing. Real estate agents and community members gather at a ReelMap sponsored event centered around video, visibility, and local discovery in real estate. The ReelMap booth at KW Family Reunion, one of the largest real estate conferences in the industry, showcasing video first local discovery and modern agent visibility tools.

As listings, visibility, and AI driven discovery reshape real estate, ReelMap launches a free access model focused on local video presence for modern agents.

Consumers are moving toward visual discovery, AI-assisted search, and location-based exploration. The agents who adapt early will have an advantage.” — Robert Gomez

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As major real estate platforms and brokerages continue battling over listing control, consumer visibility, and off-market inventory strategies, a growing number of agents are beginning to question how much of their business depends on systems they do not own.Against the backdrop of rising tensions between portals and brokerages over listing access and consumer reach, Texas-based platform The ReelMap announced the launch of its new free-access model, positioning itself around what it calls “owned local visibility” for real estate professionals.The company believes the industry is entering a new phase where discoverability, local authority, and video presence may become more valuable than simply posting content into social feeds.For years, agents have been building businesses on rented attention,” said Robert Gomez, founder of ReelMap. “Social platforms control reach. Algorithms influence visibility. Portals shape discovery. And now AI-driven search experiences are beginning to change how buyers explore real estate online. The agents who build discoverable local presence early will have a major advantage in the coming years.The announcement comes during a period of heightened conversation across real estate surrounding listing control, off-market inventory, AI-driven discovery, and the growing influence of digital platforms over agent visibility.Rather than functioning as another social feed, ReelMap organizes video content geographically through an interactive map experience where agents can showcase listings, neighborhoods, local expertise, and lifestyle content tied to real-world locations.The company says this creates a complementary layer to traditional social media marketing, where agents often avoid sharing exact locations publicly in order to drive curiosity and direct messages. ReelMap allows that same content to become geographically discoverable and searchable over time, helping videos continue generating visibility long after they disappear from social feeds.The platform allows agents to:• Build searchable public video profiles in a clean modern way most buyers are familiar with.• Organize listing and local-market videos geographically• Increase long-term discoverability beyond social algorithms• Receive buyer inquiries directly through their profile• Leverage existing content from Instagram, TikTok, and YouTubeAlongside the free-access rollout, ReelMap also introduced ReelMap Studio , a companion content app designed to help agents create short-form property videos, neighborhood walkthroughs, and local market content using AI-assisted scripting and video tools.The company says the goal is not to replace social media, but to help agents create a more permanent layer of visibility around the content they already produce, transforming short form posts into long term local discovery tied to listings, new construction, neighborhoods, and community lifestyle content.“We believe the future of real estate marketing will revolve around searchable local presence, not just temporary impressions,” Gomez added.ReelMap is currently onboarding agents, lenders, builders, and brokerage partners across the nation as the company expands its video-first real estate discovery platform.About ReelMapReelMap is a real estate discovery platform built to help agents create searchable local video presence through map-based content profiles. The company focuses on helping real estate professionals build long-term digital visibility beyond traditional social media feeds.Learn more at:

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