Osmer Martinez Releases 'I Wanna Live Forever Free,' A Powerful Rock-Country Anthem Celebrating Freedom and Democracy

Official artwork for “I Wanna Live Forever Free,” a patriotic rock-country anthem about freedom, democracy, faith, and liberty. Official LMG Music Production logo featured in the press release for “I Wanna Live Forever Free

A cinematic rock-country song honoring freedom, democracy, and the pursuit of liberty through powerful lyrics and emotional storytelling.

Freedom is not just a dream — it is a right worth protecting for future generations.” — Osmer Martinez

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International songwriter, composer, and producer Osmer Martinez proudly announces the release of his new patriotic rock-country anthem, “ I Wanna Live Forever Free .” The song delivers a bold and emotional message about freedom, democracy, faith, and the universal desire to live far away from oppression, communism, socialism, and authoritarian systems that threaten individual liberty.Blending cinematic country-rock energy with powerful lyrics and anthem-style choruses, “I Wanna Live Forever Free” was inspired by the experiences of millions of people around the world who have witnessed political persecution, censorship, economic collapse, and the loss of personal freedoms under oppressive ideologies.The song celebrates the principles of liberty, capitalism, democracy, faith in God, and national unity while honoring the values that many people associate with the American dream and the pursuit of freedom.Through emotional storytelling, patriotic imagery, and strong musical arrangements, the lyrics express the hope of living in a world where future generations can grow in peace, opportunity, and liberty without fear of tyranny or government oppression.“With this song, I wanted to give a voice to people who value freedom and who understand the importance of protecting democracy and individual rights,” said Osmer Martinez. “This is not only a patriotic anthem — it is a message of hope for all those who dream of living free.”The production features powerful electric guitars, cinematic melodies, modern rock-country instrumentation, emotional vocal delivery, and a stadium-style chorus designed to inspire audiences internationally. The release was created with a polished studio-quality sound aimed at streaming platforms, patriotic playlists, film and television placements, sync licensing opportunities, and global media exposure.Osmer Martinez, who has more than 20 years of experience in music composition and production, continues expanding his international catalog through songs that combine emotional depth, cultural identity, cinematic production, and socially meaningful themes.“I Wanna Live Forever Free” is now available on major digital streaming platforms worldwide including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, and TikTok.

I WANNA LIVE FOREVER FREE

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