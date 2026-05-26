Simply Put Solutions Expands Real Estate Intelligence Platform With Exclusive Leads and Advanced Property Insights

Simply Put Solutions Inc Real Estate Leads Connecting Realtors to Homebuyers

Company Leverages More Than a Decade of Property Intelligence Experience to Deliver Exclusive Real Estate Opportunities for Agents, Brokers, and Investors

Appraisal + Inspection + House History = Better Informed Decisions” — Roy Condrey

CHAPIN, SC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Put Solutions, Inc. today announced the continued expansion of its real estate intelligence platform, combining exclusive lead generation with advanced property insight technology designed to help real estate professionals identify opportunities faster and make more informed decisions.Available at https://leads.simplyputsolutions.net/ , the platform provides exclusive and affordable buyer, seller, and investor-focused leads that are never shared or resold to multiple agents.As competition increases across the real estate industry, many agents and investors are actively seeking alternatives to oversaturated lead marketplaces and recycled contact lists. Industry trends increasingly point toward predictive analytics, behavioral intelligence, and data-driven lead targeting as the future of real estate customer acquisition and investment discovery.Simply Put Solutions believes its platform is positioned to meet that demand by combining:- Investor-focused opportunity targeting- Distressed and value-add property intelligence- Behavioral and market-driven analytics- Property-event and historical insight tools“Today’s real estate professionals need more than lead lists,” said a company spokesperson. “They need timing, context, intelligence, and visibility into opportunities competitors may not see.”Unlike many traditional lead-generation systems that distribute the same contacts to multiple buyers, Simply Put Solutions provides exclusive lead opportunities on a first-come, first-served basis.The platform is designed to support:- Real estate agents and brokers- Property investors and wholesalers- Distressed-property professionals- Boutique brokerages- Enterprise real estate organizationsA major differentiator is the company’s integration of property intelligence and event-driven analytics into lead targeting and investment discovery.Through internally developed data aggregation and analytics systems, the platform helps surface publicly available property-event indicators, neighborhood-condition insights, and other market-influencing factors that may impact buyer behavior, investor strategy, or property perception.For more than a decade, DiedinHouse.com has helped consumers research property history and uncover information many buyers never realized could influence purchasing decisions.Over time, the company recognized that consumers were seeking broader property intelligence beyond death-related history alone, including deeper insight into events, conditions, and factors that may shape how a property is perceived or valued over time.That evolution is helping drive the development of HouseHas.com, a new consumer-focused platform currently scheduled to launch in Summer 2026.While DiedinHouse.com remains focused on its original mission of property history awareness, HouseHas.com is being designed to provide broader property-history research tools and expanded real estate intelligence for consumers seeking a more complete understanding of a property before making one of the largest financial decisions of their lives.“Appraisal + Inspection + House History = Better Informed Decisions” has become part of the company’s broader philosophy around real estate transparency and consumer awareness.The company says its broader technology ecosystem is designed to simplify decision-making while improving lead quality, conversion efficiency, and opportunity visibility for real estate professionals operating in increasingly competitive markets.Industry adoption of AI-powered lead scoring, predictive analytics, and integrated real estate intelligence platforms continues to accelerate as agents and investors seek higher-quality opportunities and better operational efficiency.“Our approach is built around actionable intelligence and transparency,” the spokesperson added. “Whether supporting individual investors, agents, brokerages, or enterprise organizations, we believe the future belongs to platforms that can transform complex data into measurable business advantage.”Simply Put Solutions expects continued expansion of its lead intelligence capabilities, investment targeting systems, and property insight technologies throughout 2026.Real estate professionals interested in platform access, lead availability, or partnership opportunities can learn more at:About Simply Put Solutions, Inc.Simply Put Solutions, Inc. is a real estate intelligence company focused on helping organizations and consumers make more informed decisions through data-driven technology solutions. The company develops proprietary platforms for real estate lead generation, property investment intelligence, and property history research Its growing ecosystem includes:- DiedinHouse.com- HouseHas.com (Coming Summer 2026)- leads.simplyputsolutions.netFor more information, visit:Media ContactSimply Put Solutions, Inc.info@simplyputsolutions.net

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