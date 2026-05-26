Sharon Hurley Hall Honored as a Finalist in Caribbean Global Awards Diaspora Literary Impact Category

Author Sharon Hurley Hall has been named a Finalist in the Diaspora Literary Impact category at the 2026 Caribbean Global Awards. The awards recognize literary voices whose work promotes understanding across the global Caribbean diaspora.

This recognition celebrates the author, speaker & creator of the Unsilenced™ Method for advancing literary and cultural dialogue across the Caribbean diaspora.

For many years, I wrote professionally while leaving parts of my lived experience outside the frame. This recognition affirms that telling the truth can create connection and expand dialogue globally.” — Sharon Hurley Hall

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, journalist, and educator Sharon Hurley Hall has been named a Finalist in the Diaspora Literary Impact category in the Caribbean Global Awards, recognizing her contributions to literature, cultural commentary, and conversations shaping the global Caribbean experience.

The distinction honors literary voices whose work extends beyond publishing to influence public discourse, deepen understanding, and expand how diaspora stories are documented, shared, and understood.

For more than three decades, Hurley Hall has built an international writing career spanning journalism, editorial leadership, and strategic communications. Yet much of that work existed separately from one of the forces that had profoundly shaped her life: the lived reality of racism across multiple countries and cultural contexts.

That changed in 2020.

After publishing a personal essay reflecting on the cumulative exhaustion of experiencing racism across the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, France, and the United States, Hurley Hall experienced a turning point that transformed both her public voice and professional direction.

That work ultimately became the foundation for her book, I’m Tired of Racism, an Amazon bestseller and finalist in the 2025 American Writing Awards, which speaks directly to Black readers’ experiences while inviting honest engagement from readers committed to deeper understanding.

From there, Hurley Hall’s work continued to expand beyond the page.

Building on those conversations and years of lived and professional insight, she later created the Unsilenced™ Method, a framework designed to help people move from adaptation and silence toward visibility, clarity, and sustainable action—without burnout. Today, Hurley Hall’s work spans books, journalism, speaking, education, and community-building.

Hurley Hall is the Curator-in-Chief of Sharon’s Anti-Racism Newsletter, a twice-weekly publication reaching more than 5,600 subscribers, and leads SHHARE, an anti-racism community centered on sustained learning and collective action. She also co-hosts The Introvert Sisters LIVE! Podcast, which explores introversion as a leadership strength rather than a limitation.

Across platforms, Hurley Hall’s work examines the intersections of identity, communication, systems, and voice, grounded in the belief that silence is rarely neutral and that meaningful change begins by making room for truth.

“For many years, I wrote professionally while leaving parts of my lived experience outside the frame because that felt necessary to be taken seriously,” said Sharon Hurley Hall. “This recognition feels meaningful because it acknowledges work that became possible only when I stopped separating what I knew professionally from what I understood personally. Literature creates possibility. It helps us imagine differently and, sometimes, live differently.”

Evan Birkhead, Tech Marketing Consultant, has said about Hurley Hall's work: “SARN, along with other essential resources from Sharon Hurley Hall, have been indispensable assets in my personal anti-racism journey. She has helped me see the world through a variety of diverse, meaningful lenses.”

As conversations around identity, belonging, justice, and collective care continue evolving globally, this recognition underscores the growing importance of literary voices who bridge personal narrative, cultural analysis, and social imagination.

Regardless of the final awards outcome, Hurley Hall views this moment as an invitation to continue expanding conversations through writing, speaking, community, and connection.

SELECTED RECOGNITION AND HIGHLIGHTS

--Finalist, Caribbean Global Awards: Diaspora Literary Impact Category, 2026

--Finalist, American Writing Awards: Multicultural Nonfiction Category, 2025

--Author of I’m Tired of Racism, an Amazon bestseller

--Creator of the Unsilenced™ Method

--Founder of the Still & Sovereign Retreat for Quiet Queens

--Founder of SHHARE, an anti-racism community focused on sustained learning and collective action

--Co-host of Anthem Award-winning show The Introvert Sisters Podcast

For media inquiries, interviews, podcast bookings, festival invitations, speaking engagements, and collaborations:

MEDIA CONTACT: Sharon Hurley Hall

EMAIL: hello@sharonhurleyhall.com

WEBSITE: sharonhh.com

ABOUT SHARON HURLEY HALL

Sharon Hurley Hall is an author, journalist, educator, and creator of the Unsilenced™ Method. Her work explores identity, communication, anti-racism, and what becomes possible when people move from silence to visibility. She is the author of I’m Tired of Racism, and editor of Sharon’s Anti-Racism Newsletter, a twice-weekly publication reaching more than 5,600 subscribers. She is also the leader of SHHARE, a virtual community centered on sustained learning and reparative action. Her work serves readers and leaders across the Caribbean diaspora and beyond. Learn more at sharonhh.com.

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