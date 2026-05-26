Registration Opens for 2026 Nursery/Landscape EXPO as Industry Leaders Address Workforce, Water, and Innovation

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Texas Nursery & Landscape Association’s annual event returns to San Antonio, August 11–13, 2026, featuring education, exhibits, and industry experts

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN ANTONIO, TX — May 26, 2026 — Registration is now open for the 2026 Nursery/Landscape EXPO, produced by the Texas Nursery & Landscape Association (TNLA), taking place August 11–13, 2026, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio.Recognized as the premier event for green industry professionals in Texas, EXPO brings together thousands each year to connect, learn, and do business while addressing the challenges shaping the industry's future.________________________________________Built for How the Industry Actually WorksEXPO is designed to deliver practical, real-world value for busy professionals:• August 11 (Education Day): Certifications, CEUs, and expert-led sessions• August 12–13 (Trade Show): Nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibits featuring products, equipment, and services from across the industryIn addition to the trade show, attendees can participate in a full lineup of special events and networking experiences including industry gatherings, recognition events, and first-time attendee tours that make EXPO welcoming and easy to navigate.________________________________________Industry Trends to WatchEXPO will spotlight the key challenges and opportunities shaping the green industry in Texas, including:• Workforce development and labor pressures• Water management and sustainability• The rise of AI, automation, and new technologies• Preparing the next generation of industry professionals________________________________________Industry Experts Available for InterviewsTo explore these topics, EXPO will feature industry leaders and subject matter experts who can speak to the real-world impact of these trends on businesses across Texas.Featured experts include:• Preston Swor, Hunter Irrigation — Irrigation technology, smart systems, and regulatory changes• Dean Minchillo, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension — Drought strategy and irrigation planning in Texas• Adrian Muehlstein, TMCNP, Southwest Wholesale Nursery — Texas-native plant strategies and grower collaboration• Michael Bosco, McFarlin Stanford — Workforce development, leadership, and organizational growth• Pallavi Raj, Landscape Professionals of Texas — AI applications in landscape business operations• Wei Zhang, Zynnovation LLC / Institute of Soil Genomics — Water conservation, soil health, and sustainable practicesThese experts, along with exhibitors and industry leaders, will be available for interviews and insights throughout the event.________________________________________A Trusted Industry GatheringEXPO continues to deliver measurable value for participating companies:• 98% of exhibitors rate the show as valuable to their business• 95% say EXPO delivers meaningful return on investmentFor many, EXPO is the one time each year the industry comes together in person to build relationships, explore new solutions, and stay competitive.________________________________________Investing in the Future of the IndustryAs part of its commitment to workforce development, TNLA is offering student travel scholarships to help the next generation attend EXPO.These scholarships provide access to education, networking, and real-world industry exposure.________________________________________Register NowRegistration is now open, with early bird rates available through July 24, 2026.________________________________________ABOUT NURSERY/LANDSCAPE EXPOThe Nursery/Landscape EXPO, produced by the Texas Nursery & Landscape Association (TNLA), is the premier event for green industry professionals in Texas and the surrounding region.

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