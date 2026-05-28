Buxton Consulting expands its wholly owned India operations with upgraded Hyderabad office

Hyderabad Office

Silicon Valley IT consulting firm Buxton Consulting relocates its India team to Vasavi Shalom Sky City, continuing its investment in people and growth.

This move is a direct expression of our commitment to the team we have built in India. We are investing in an environment where our people can do their best work and grow with us for the long term.” — Chandra Reddy, Co-Founder

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buxton Consulting, an IT and workforce consulting firm with over 30 years of industry experience, today announced the relocation of its Hyderabad, India office to a new facility at Vasavi Shalom Sky City. The move marks the latest step in the company's ongoing investment in its operations and team members that are powering Buxton’s enhanced end-to-end project and managed services capabilities.As one of India's premier technology talent centers, Hyderabad continues to be home to a deep pool of skilled professionals across IT, security, and business consulting.. Additionally, several of Buxton Consulting’s clients have their India operations in the Hyderabad area, allowing the firm to collaborate directly with client team members in person to advance enterprise application implementations and software development on time and on budget.The new space provides an enhanced working environment equipped with modern facilities designed to support collaboration, productivity, and the continued growth of Buxton Consulting's India-based workforce.Unlike outsourced or third-party arrangements common in the industry, Buxton Consulting's India operations are wholly owned and fully integrated with its US team, reflecting the company's belief that direct investment in its people is central to delivering consistent, high-quality service to clients.The relocation positions the Hyderabad office for continued team growth and strengthens Buxton Consulting's ability to deliver seamless service across its US and India operations. The new office will also serve as the hub for Buxton throughout India for bringing remote team members in person more regularly for training, team building events and key personnel interviews.About Buxton ConsultingBuxton Consulting is a Silicon Valley-based technology and workforce consulting firm with over 30 years of experience delivering IT consulting and staffing solutions to organizations across a wide range of industries. The company has built a reputation for delivering on-time, on-budget projects, solving complex technology problems, and providing high quality staffing.For more information about Buxton Consulting and the latest career opportunities visit our website Follow Buxton Consulting on LinkedIn for company updates, career opportunities, and industry insights.

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