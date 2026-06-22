Restaurant Social Media Marketing Guide Details the Platform-Specific Strategies That Drive Foot Traffic & Reservations

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Comprehensive industry guide breaks down TikTok, Instagram, & Facebook benchmarks, content frameworks, & ROI measurement systems built for restaurant CMOs.

Social media is no longer an awareness tactic for restaurants. It's the top of the funnel, the middle of the consideration phase, and for many diners, the booking channel itself.” — Larry Meador

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evok Restaurant Marketing, a full-service marketing agency with a long-standing focus on restaurant clients, released Restaurant Social Media Marketing: Platform-Specific Strategies That Drive Foot Traffic and Reservations, a comprehensive resource for restaurant CMOs and marketing leaders rethinking how social platforms drive measurable revenue.The new resource lays out a complete food industry digital marketing framework, moving operators away from once-a-week posts and undifferentiated platform strategies toward a measurable system that connects social activity to covers, average check, and lifetime value. It draws on the discovery shift that has restructured restaurant marketing entirely, with TikTok driving 38% of restaurant discovery among Gen Z, and 67% of Gen Z diners now relying on social platforms to decide where to eat.The guide walks restaurant marketing leaders through seven strategic pillars they can apply immediately, including:Modern discovery benchmarks showing how social has overtaken Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor as the primary research layer for diners under 45.Platform-specific engagement benchmarks: TikTok at 3.70%, Instagram at 0.48%, and Facebook at 0.15%, plus the follower-size context that shifts the math for independent operators.TikTok content frameworks are built around process videos, behind-the-scenes content, POV formats, and trending audio strategies, with food and beverage brands earning an average engagement rate of 4% on the platform.Instagram conversion strategy combining Reels for reach, carousels for depth, and Stories for reservation prompts, with carousels leading platform engagement at 6.9%.Facebook community and local discovery tactics that leverage business profiles, Events, Groups, and review responsiveness for the 45% of diners who check Facebook before visiting.Smartphone-first restaurant content creation workflows that produce sustainable weekly output without a production budget.Full-funnel ROI measurement tying engagement to foot traffic and revenue, with Food, Beverage & Restaurants delivering a median 6.9x ROAS on Facebook ads.The guide also addresses the practical question of where restaurants should invest internal capacity versus where social media management services from an agency partner deliver stronger compounding returns, particularly in platform strategy, paid amplification, and attribution infrastructure that most in-house teams lack the bandwidth to build.

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