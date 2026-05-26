ISAC Announces Newly Elected Officers and Councilors

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is pleased to announce the results of its recent elections and congratulates the newly elected Officers and Councilors who will help guide the Society in the coming years.

Newly Elected ISAC Officers and Councilors:

• Ryan Brinkman, President-Elect

• Joel Sederstrom, Treasurer

• Michael Gregory, SRL Councilor

• Joshua Welsh, Technology Innovation & Development Councilor

• Anna Belkina, Basic Research Councilor

• Stacie Woolard, Translational & Clinical Research Councilor

ISAC is deeply grateful to the members who participated as candidates in this year’s elections. Their willingness to serve, contribute their expertise, and support the mission of ISAC reflects a deep commitment to the Society and to the advancement of the field.

The Society also expresses its gratitude to outgoing Officers and Councilors for their service and contributions during their terms:

• Jessica Back, Treasurer

• Jonni Moore, Past President

• Gelo Dela Cruz, Councilor

• Joel Sederstrom, Councilor

• Helen McGuire, Councilor

• Rachael Walker, Councilor

ISAC thanks all members who participated in the election process by casting their votes. Member engagement remains central to strengthening the Society’s mission and advancing the field of cytometry.

The newly elected Officers and Councilors will be formally introduced during the General Business Meeting at CYTO 2026 on June 10. The Society looks forward to welcoming them and celebrating the continued strength of ISAC’s volunteer leadership.



About the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC)

The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global scientific society with a mission to foster an inclusive, multidisciplinary, international community in the field of single-cell analysis. Focusing on flow and image cytometry, automated microscopy, and high-content screening, ISAC champions technological innovation and the development of professionals in these domains. With a vision centered on advancing cytometry, ISAC addresses key challenges in single-bioparticle analysis. As a collaborative hub, ISAC facilitates the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and educational opportunities, uniting academicians, industry professionals, researchers, and students. To discover more about ISAC’s contributions to the world of cytometry or to explore the benefits of membership, please visit www.isac-net.org.

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