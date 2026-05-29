From 'Self-Incongruence' to 'Self-Congruence': Launching 'Yoake no Tosho-shitsu' (The Library of Dawn)

logo lordmap From survival to thriving

A Unique 10-Year Online Community Offering a 'Shelter for the Soul' and Affordable, Long-Term Mental Well-Being for Burned-Out Care Professionals.

We do not treat humans as broken machines to be fixed. Instead, we sit alongside them, allowing them the time and peace they need to weave their own narratives anew.” — Tsutomu Murata, Founder & Librarian

OSAKA, JAPAN, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jissen Marketing Center LLC (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; Representative Member: Tsutomu Murata), the operator of the empathetic listening service "Honwaka Club," has officially launched " Yoake no Tosho-shitsu " (The Library of Dawn). This innovative 10-year online community is specifically designed for individuals, particularly those in high-stress caregiving and emotional labor professions, who are looking to recover from burnout and rediscover their true selves in today's fast-paced society. Prior to the full launch, applications for the foundational "Phase 0" members (limited to 21 participants) are now open.Rooted in the wisdom of humanistic psychology, the community operates as a "shelter for the soul" where weary professionals can take off their daily societal roles and rewrite their own life stories. To make this essential psychological support accessible to everyone, the service is offered at an infrastructure-like price of approximately 500 JPY per month (Annual Pass: 6,000 JPY).Background: Why We Need an "Inefficient Space" TodayIn professions such as healthcare, social welfare, and education, individuals constantly prioritize others over themselves. This intense emotional labor frequently leads to severe burnout, a critical social issue globally. As modern society prioritizes immediate results and efficiency, the "space" for people to naturally rest their minds is continuously shrinking.Having walked through the depths of life's challenges for 30 years and practiced deep listening on the front lines, the community's Librarian, Tsutomu Murata, founded this library. "We do not treat humans as broken machines that need to be fixed," says Murata. "Instead, we simply sit alongside them, allowing them the time and peace they need to weave their own narratives anew."Three Core Elements of 'Yoake no Tosho-shitsu'1. A 10-Year Journey for Mindful Growth: There are no deadlines or evaluations. The community adopts a gentle, cyclic rhythm of "3 weeks of inner exploration followed by 1 week of rest." By intentionally spending a decade in this beautifully inefficient process, members can safely realign with their natural psychological rhythm.2. A Commons of Accessible Wisdom: To ensure that vital life wisdom does not become an exclusive privilege for a select few, the program is deliberately maintained at a low cost, functioning like a public infrastructure.3. The "7 Wisdoms" Built on Science and Philosophy: Grounded in psychology, neuroscience, and existential philosophy, deep wisdom is translated and delivered to members once a week in the form of a letter from the Librarian. It serves as a guide map for transitioning from mere Survival to truly flourishing ("Thrival").Phase 0 Application DetailsTo celebrate the official opening, the community is currently welcoming its first 21 foundational members. These pioneer members will receive eight exclusive benefits, including a free extension of their utilization period and half-price vouchers for their first workshop.For details and applications, please visit: https://yoake.honwaka.club/reception

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.