Award-Winning Physical Therapist Dr. Sterling Carter Brings 25 Years of Clinical Excellence to Katy, Texas

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Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness Opens Its Fourth Location in Cinco Ranch with a Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on June 1, 2026

Katy is a thriving community of families and working professionals, who deserve access to world-class physical therapy right in their own backyard. — we are bringing that promise to Cinco Ranch” — Dr. Sterling L. Carter, PT, DPT, MS, CSCS, CST | President & CEO

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness (Sterling PTW), a leading multi-location physical therapy organization serving the Greater Houston area, today announced the grand opening of its newest clinic at 23114 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX 77494. The grand opening celebration will take place on Monday, June 1, 2026, beginning at 10:00 AM, and will feature an official ribbon cutting ceremony, complimentary community health screenings, clinic tours, a VIP reception, and giveaways for the Katy-area community.The Katy location represents the fourth clinic in Sterling PTW’s growing network, which currently includes locations in Bellaire, Stafford, and Sugar Land. Founded and led by Dr. Sterling L. Carter, PT, DPT, MS, CSCS, CST, President & CEO, the organization has built a reputation across Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Waller Counties for delivering compassionate, results-driven physical therapy through a deeply personal, patient-first approach.The Katy clinic will offer the full complement of Sterling PTW’s signature services, including: orthopedic and sports rehabilitation, manual therapy, spinal decompression, laser therapy, shockwave therapy, dry needling, functional capacity evaluations (FCEs), ergonomic and workplace injury assessments, pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular and balance therapy, pelvic floor therapy, aquatic therapy, chiropractic care, and nutritional counseling. Sterling PTW treats a broad spectrum of conditions — from back, neck, shoulder, and knee pain to TMJ dysfunction, neurological conditions, motor vehicle accident injuries, and Worker’s Compensation cases — making it a comprehensive one-stop destination for physical health and wellness in the Katy area.Central to every patient interaction is the patented Sterling PT Method — a whole-person, results-oriented approach that begins with a thorough evaluation of each patient’s medical history, movement patterns, and personal goals. Unlike clinics that treat symptoms in isolation, Sterling PTW’s licensed professionals target the root cause of pain and impairment, delivering customized treatment plans designed for rapid relief and sustainable progress. Manual therapy is foundational to this approach and is incorporated into every patient encounter.Dr. Carter and Sterling PTW have earned widespread recognition for clinical excellence and business leadership. The organization has been recognized among Houston Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Companies of 2025, named one of H-Town Best Physical Therapy Clinics, featured on the Inc. 5000 profile, and is a 2026 Silver StevieAward Winner in the American Business Awards for Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. Dr. Carter holds designations as a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and Certified Strength Trainer (CST) and brings more than 25 years of hands-on clinical expertise to every patient and every clinic he leads. With more than 500 five-star Google reviews, 20,000+ total patient visits, and a combined clinical team representing over 100 years of experience, Sterling PTW is more than a physical therapy clinic — it is a partner in healing. The Katy team is committed to serving the diverse residents of Cinco Ranch and the surrounding Fort Bend County communities with the same professionalism, heart, and clinical excellence that has defined Sterling PTW since its founding.The Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness clinical team — partners in your recovery.

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