URBNmarket Celebrates Spring with Downtown Bethesda Market June 6–7, 2026

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring shopping comes alive in Downtown Bethesda as URBNmarket returns with its highly anticipated Spring Market on Saturday and Sunday, June 6–7, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m on Woodmont and Bethesda Avenues.Visitors can explore a curated collection of 80+ local artisans, makers, and vintage vendors featuring handmade jewelry, fashion, home décor, art, specialty foods, and unique gifts. Shoppers will find the perfect gifts for Father’s Day, graduations, teachers, or even something special for themselves. The outdoor market will transform the streets of Downtown Bethesda into a lively destination for shopping, dining, and community fun.In addition to artisan shopping, attendees have easy access to Downtown Bethesda’s restaurants and shops throughout the weekend.URBNmarket extends its gratitude to its Silver Sponsor:The event is free and open to the public and will take place daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.For more information on this market and future events, please visit URBNmarket.Contact:Debbie Sonnenreichurbnmarketbethesda@gmail.comURBNmarket

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