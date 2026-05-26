Beyond the thunder: 193rd SOW supports air show operations, inspires future Airmen

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The thunder of jet engines and the precision of flight filled the skies over Harrisburg International Airport and the 193rd Special Operations Wing Memorial Day weekend as the Central Pennsylvania Air Show, headlined by the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, drew thousands of spectators from across the region.

The 193rd SOW supported air show operations, inspired future Airmen and strengthened community ties throughout the event.

Airmen and recruiters from the 193rd SOW and across the Pennsylvania Air National Guard elevated recruiting efforts throughout the event by engaging with attendees and sharing opportunities for service.

“The air show provides our recruiters the opportunity to connect with the next generation of Airmen while also allowing our own Airmen to witness the professionalism and teamwork displayed across the force,” said Col. Robert Noren, 193rd SOW commander. “It reinforces the standards of excellence required throughout military service and inspires pride in the mission we support every day.”

Airmen from several career fields also spoke with attendees about their experiences in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard through interactive displays and exhibits.

“For some civilians, this may be the first time they have had the opportunity to see our capabilities up close or ask questions about what it means to serve,” said Tech. Sgt. Kylie Early, recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer, Pennsylvania Air National Guard. “This event allows us to show the community that the military is made up of everyday people with a wide range of skills, backgrounds and career paths.”

The 193rd SOW also assisted with flight operations and security throughout the event. Airmen refueled the Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, while security forces personnel helped maintain safety and security operations.

Crew chiefs and maintenance Airmen also helped ensure safe flight operations throughout the event. The Blue Angels also trained at the 193rd SOW’s Bollen Range, where range operators supported training as the team showcased precision and speed.

The eventprovided an opportunity for service members, families and civiliansto come together in shared appreciation of military service. Held during Memorial Day weekend, the event also carried a deeper significance in honoring those who gave their lives in service to the nation.

“The air show taking place over Memorial Day weekend adds a deeper layer of significance,” Noren said. “While we enjoy the excitement and innovation on display, it is also a time to reflect on the true purpose behind our service and to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.”

The 193rd Special Operations Wing continues to contribute to mission readiness and global operations while remaining closely connected to the region it calls home.