NAVSUP Small Business Office helps empower local businesses during Harrisburg Navy Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Naval Supply Systems Command Office of Small Business Programs participated in several outreach and education events with local businesses during Harrisburg Navy Week May 20-25. The mission of NAVSUP’s Office of Small Business Programs is to ensure small business advocacy enhances the supply team’s ability to deliver sustained global logistics to the Navy and joint warfighter. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s state capital, is less than 10 miles from NAVSUP’s headquarters and NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, located at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg.

The team, along with Harrisburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, SEDA-Cog APEX Accelerator, Navy SBIR/STTR Program, and U.S. Small Business Administration participated in a “Doing Business with the Navy and Marine Corps” small business workshop for more than 50 small business representatives. The team also set up an information booth at Harrisburg Air Show to engage with the public and answer questions. For Noreen McDonough, director of the NAVSUP Office of Small Business Programs, it was especially meaningful to educate small business representatives about their role in the Navy supply chain during Memorial Day weekend.

“Memorial Day is about honoring the sacrifices of those who served and remembering why what we do matters,” McDonough said. “There are so many people and organizations around the world who contribute to keeping the warfighter safe. Small businesses play a critical role in our ability to ensure they have what they need.” The Small Business Office participates in three to four vendor-specific engagements per year, in addition to two to four events focused on the general public.

In fiscal year 2025, NAVSUP alone had 88 contracts awarded to small businesses with no previous history of contracts with the agency. Since fiscal year 2021, the Department of the Navy has increasedSmall Business contractexecution by20 percent, from $17.3 billion in 2021 to $20.7 billion in 2025.Of that figure, approximately $650 million was awarded to small businesses located in Pennsylvania, with $115 million awarded to small businesses headquartered within 50 miles of Harrisburg.

“Ultimately, the purpose of the Small Business Office is to increase mission effectiveness through engagement with small business to match their capabilities to Navy requirements,” McDonough said. Naval Supply Systems Command provides supply, acquisition and logistics support to the Navy and joint force worldwide. NAVSUP employs more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. In coordination with the Navy Supply Corps, NAVSUP delivers the logistics capabilities required to sustain naval forces and support operational readiness.

NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied forces with program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Norfolk, Philadelphia, Mechanicsburg, and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for nearly 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines and 3,700 aircraft worldwide. -30-