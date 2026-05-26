VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs to Host Virtual Career Fair on May 28, 2026, 1pm CT
Employers Seeking to Hire Veterans and Military SpousesFT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Spouse Jobs and VetJobs are hosting a virtual career fair on Thursday, May 28th at 1:00 PM CT.
Who Should Attend
Military-affiliated job seekers including veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, Guard/Reserve members, and caregivers.
Event Highlights
Participants will have the opportunity to connect directly with employers that are actively hiring and committed to supporting the military community. The event includes the opportunity to hear from recruiters, learn about open positions, ask questions, and make meaningful connections with companies across a variety of industries.
Event Details:
Thursday, May 28, 2026
1:00 - 2:30 PM CT
Virtual via Zoom
Partcipants can register here (personalized link provided after registration)
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uMXiOCW2TqCCRLqT5ZtMkg
Participating employers include:
• Circor
• The Parking Spot
• Cordia Energy
• Apexanalytix
• Henry Schein
• Bright Springs Health
• Avantus
• Heartland Dental
• Fortifi Foods
• Janney Montgomery Scott
• KKR
• American Corporate Partners
This event is suited for those who are actively job searching or simply exploring for the next opportunity.
Register here to reserve a spot for attendance: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uMXiOCW2TqCCRLqT5ZtMkg
Brian Wick
VetJobs & Military Spouse Jobs
bwick@vetjobs.org
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