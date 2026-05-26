VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs to Host Virtual Career Fair on May 28, 2026, 1pm CT

Employers Seeking to Hire Veterans and Military Spouses

FT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Spouse Jobs and VetJobs are hosting a virtual career fair on Thursday, May 28th at 1:00 PM CT.

Who Should Attend
Military-affiliated job seekers including veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, Guard/Reserve members, and caregivers.

Event Highlights
Participants will have the opportunity to connect directly with employers that are actively hiring and committed to supporting the military community. The event includes the opportunity to hear from recruiters, learn about open positions, ask questions, and make meaningful connections with companies across a variety of industries.

Event Details:
Thursday, May 28, 2026
1:00 - 2:30 PM CT
Virtual via Zoom
Partcipants can register here (personalized link provided after registration)
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uMXiOCW2TqCCRLqT5ZtMkg

Participating employers include:
• Circor
• The Parking Spot
• Cordia Energy
• Apexanalytix
• Henry Schein
• Bright Springs Health
• Avantus
• Heartland Dental
• Fortifi Foods
• Janney Montgomery Scott
• KKR
• American Corporate Partners

This event is suited for those who are actively job searching or simply exploring for the next opportunity.

Register here to reserve a spot for attendance: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uMXiOCW2TqCCRLqT5ZtMkg

Brian Wick
VetJobs & Military Spouse Jobs
bwick@vetjobs.org
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VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs to Host Virtual Career Fair on May 28, 2026, 1pm CT

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Contact
Brian Wick
VetJobs & Military Spouse Jobs bwick@vetjobs.org
Company/Organization
Military Spouse Jobs and VetJobs
13971 Lake Mahogany Blvd #2611
Fort Myers, Florida, 33907
United States
+1 877-696-7226
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About

VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are nonprofit employment platforms dedicated to empowering veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses through meaningful career opportunities. Backed by decades of experience and trusted by top employers nationwide, we provide free, personalized job placement support, career readiness resources, and access to exclusive hiring events. Our mission is to eliminate barriers to employment by connecting military-affiliated talent with companies that value their skills, resilience, and leadership. Whether navigating a career pivot, reentering the workforce, or seeking upward mobility, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are committed to walking alongside our candidates every step of the way.

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