Lifestyle Group will be participating in the Cabarete Wing Fest 2026 and the SFT Downwind Parawing World Cup

Global riders. Caribbean energy. One incredible destination. Elite riders arrive in Cabarete for Wing Fest 2025. Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club Ocean athletes getting instruction pre Cabarete Wing Fest 2025

Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club partners with Cabarete Wing Fest 2026 to spotlight Caribbean travel, sport, and lifestyle experiences.

Cabarete represents the energy, culture, and international spirit that continue to make the Dominican Republic one of the Caribbean’s most exciting destinations.” — Lifestyle Management

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestyle Group is proud to announce its partnership with the Cabarete Wing Fest 2026 , which will take place June 17–21 in Cabarete Beach, Dominican Republic—widely recognized as the Caribbean’s premier destination for water and wind sports.This year’s event will feature the SFT Downwind Parawing World Cup, bringing together elite international pilots, global brands, entrepreneurs, investors, media representatives, and ocean lifestyle enthusiasts for five days of competition, entertainment, networking, and immersive coastal experiences along the northern coast of the Dominican Republic.Known for offering high-end vacation experiences throughout the Caribbean, the brands represented by Grupo Lifestyle are joining the festival as an official sponsor in a collaboration that reflects the company’s ongoing focus on these types of destinations, international visibility, and the lifestyle-centered travel experiences offered by Cabarete, where the brand operates one of its exclusive hotels.Through initiatives like this, the Lifestyle Group seeks to encourage support for Cabarete’s entire sports community, as well as a healthy lifestyle for the whole family, positioning Cabarete as a family sports destination with national and international appeal. This effort promotes positive experiences, local networking, nightlife, meet-and-greets with athletes, and access to one of the most anticipated international ocean lifestyle festivals in the Dominican Republic.The Cabarete Wing Fest has rapidly evolved beyond a sports event, becoming a platform that connects tourism, luxury hospitality, entrepreneurship, and global ocean culture. With visitors expected from North America, Europe, Latin America, and throughout the Caribbean, the festival continues to reinforce the Dominican Republic’s position as a leading destination for sports tourism and experiential travel.Through this collaboration, the Lifestyle Group is proud to support the Dominican Republic’s continued growth and international visibility, while aligning the brand with one of the region’s most dynamic and internationally renowned lifestyle events.About the Lifestyle Group:The Lifestyle Group, owner of the Lifestyle Holidays Hotels and Resorts and Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club brands, began operations in the Dominican Republic in 2002 in the tourist enclave of Cofresi, Puerto Plata.The initial project began as a Vacation Club and later expanded its operations to include the hotel sector, making it the number one project on the country’s North Coast, as it has maintained the highest occupancy rates among hotel projects even during the most challenging years for tourism. Over the years, the Lifestyle Group’s operations have expanded into various areas of the tourism industry, including real estate. Despite the expansion of hotel operations to other destinations and tourist spots in the country, the first and most important commitment of this group of Austrian and German investors remains the North Coast of the Dominican Republic, specifically Puerto Plata, where its relationship with the community and its contribution to direct and indirect employment in the area have become the mainstay of the local economy. It is worth noting that the Lifestyle Group’s activities and operations have helped sustain air traffic to the city, with the arrival of several flights to Puerto Plata, where there are seasons in which 40% to 50% of arrivals at the destination are tourists heading to the Lifestyle Holidays resort complex.For more information:

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