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Hernando County Utilities Department to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for Ridge Manor Water Reclamation Facility Expansion Project

(Brooksville, FL) – The Hernando County Utilities Department will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ridge Manor Water Reclamation Facility Expansion Project at 10:00am on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The ceremony will take place at the existing facility site located at 5095 Kettering Rd., Brooksville, FL 34602, where the new treatment plant will be constructed as an expansion of the current system.

The upgraded facility will feature advanced reclamation systems designed to support the area’s growing population for decades to come. The project will enhance operational resilience and help ensure that essential reclamation services remain reliable during hurricanes, severe weather events, and other emergency situations. In addition to improving system reliability, the modernized plant will replace outdated infrastructure and incorporate advanced treatment technologies that meet current regulatory and environmental standards.

Attendees should plan to enter the facility through the south gate entrance upon arrival. The north gate will remain closed for entry, but will open for guests exiting the ceremony. Parking will be available along the reclamation facility’s driveway. Signage and staff will be on site to assist guests with traffic flow and parking.

 

For questions or more information, please contact the
Hernando County Utilities Department at (352) 754-4037.
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Overhead Photo of Ridgewater Facility
Overhead Photo of Ridgewater Facility

 

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Hernando County Utilities Department to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for Ridge Manor Water Reclamation Facility Expansion Project

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